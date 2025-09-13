Nutritionist reveals what walking for 10, 30, 40, 60 minutes can do for your health: Fat loss to reduced blood pressure

Studies have shown that completing the daily target of 10,000 steps improves health outcomes in a sedentary lifestyle and promotes a decrease in negative mood, improves cardiovascular health, manages blood sugar, and more. But did you know that walking for even a few minutes can lead to beneficial outcomes? If you walk for 10 minutes, it will help you improve your mood and also lower your blood sugar levels, especially if you have diabetes. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on September 12, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc global public health nutrition, UK, and national diabetes educator, highlighted how walking even for 10, 30, 40 or 60 minutes can provide several health benefits.

Start walking to get several health benefits

Talking about the importance of walking and the benefits of walking in 10, 30, 40 or 60-minute intervals, the nutritionist wrote, “Walking has a very powerful effect on your overall health, from reducing any medical condition to improving your gut health.” Additionally, she suggested, “Start with walking for 20 to 30 minutes first, and then gradually increase it.” Let's find out what these benefits are:

What happens when you walk for 10, 30, 40 or 60 minutes?

According to the nutritionist, if you walk for 10 minutes, it will help you improve your mood and also lower your blood sugar levels, especially if you have diabetes.

If you walk for 30 minutes, she explained that it has been shown to reduce your blood pressure and chances of a heart attack, and also walking for 30 minutes helps in reducing any chances of depression and anxiety.

Meanwhile, if you walk for 40 minutes, according to the nutritionist, it has been shown to improve your bone density, reduce the chances of injury, and also improve your brain, memory, and creativity.

Lastly, if you walk for 60 minutes, it improves your chances of fat loss. Additionally, it will also help you reduce your stress and improve your sleep quality.

A Japanese walking technique

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post shared on September 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, talked about a Japanese walking technique which is much more beneficial than 10,000 steps. It involves a daily 30-minute interval walk, where you alternate 3 minutes of slow walking with 3 minutes of brisk walking, as if you are rushing to an important meeting, and finish with a 3-5 minute cool down. Learn more here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.