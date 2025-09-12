Should women really fast? French biochemist reveals the best time to do it and the 3 golden rules to follow

French biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, popularly known as the Glucose Goddess, shared her insights on the impact of fasting on women of reproductive age, emphasising that it acts as a stressor on the body. French biochemist Jessie Inchauspé discusses the effects of fasting on women of reproductive age, emphasizing it as a stressor.

Also Read | Stanford gastroenterologist shares 3 things women should know about iron deficiency: ‘The first sign of cancer, ulcers’

In India, several women observe fasts during festivals; therefore, it becomes essential to educate oneself about who should keep a fast, the best time to keep it, and the golden rules to follow.

Should we be fasting?

The French biochemist suggested that combining fasting with other common stressors, such as demanding jobs, family responsibilities, intense exercise, or general life pressures, could be detrimental to women of reproductive age, and others too. She also stressed the importance of fasting based on current life circumstances and stress levels.

The biochemist said, “When it comes to the female of reproductive age, it's important to remember that fasting is a stressor on the body.” Then, she listed different scenarios in our lives that become stressors, including:

drinking coffee

having a stressful job

having kids to take care of at home,

doing cardio and high-intensity interval training

going to saunas

doing cold plunges

Or maybe something is going on in your life that is stressing you out for x or y reason.

She explained that if you add fasting as an extra stressor in the above-mentioned scenarios, it might be too much for your body to handle.

When should you fast?

She added, “So, my advice is never fast if it feels difficult. I sometimes fast when I'm on vacation, for example, because I'm super chill and it's super easy. But if I'm going through life like I usually do, which means doing a lot of stuff all the time, having to deal with lots of people and problems and situations, I don't fast because I remember that's a stressor on my body.”

Lastly, the biochemist said that if one does choose to fast, here are some golden rules to remember:

1. Break your fast with something savoury (nothing sweet except whole fruit) to make sure your glucose stays steady.

2. Eat enough protein to maintain your muscle mass.

3. Check in with your body every day to see how it feels. It should feel easy and make you feel better than you already do. If not, it might not be right for you right now.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.