Festivals Calendar 2025: Durga Puja, Navratri to Diwali; know the correct dates of all the major festivals

Festivals calendar 2025: The month of September and the upcoming months are especially auspicious for Hindus, as they gear up to celebrate some major festivals, including Diwali (Deepavali or Festival of Lights), Christmas, Navratri, and Durga Puja. Apart from the Hindu celebrations, there are a few other prominent festivals lined up in the upcoming months, like Christmas and New Year. If you and your loved ones celebrate these occasions, here's the festive calendar for 2025. (Pexels)

If you and your loved ones celebrate these occasions, it is important to know the correct dates. So, we decided to compile a calendar for you. While the dates of some of these festivals are determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar, others have a fixed date annually on the Gregorian calendar. Let's find out:

The 2025 festive calendar

Here are the popular festivals lined up in the upcoming months:

Dates Festivals September 17 Vishwakarma Puja, Indira Ekadashi September 21 Mahalaya Amavasya September 22 Navratri begins September 22 Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti September 28 Durga Puja begins September 30 Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Saraswati Puja October 1 Navratri ends, Maha Navami October 2 Dussehra/Vijayadashami October 6 Sharad Purnima October 9 Karwa Chauth October 18 Dhanteras October 21 Diwali October 22 Govardhan Puja October 23 Bhai Dooj October 25 Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay) October 27 Chhath Puja OPctober 28 Usha Arghya, Parana day November 5 Kartik Poornima November 5 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Gurpurab December 1 Geeta Jayanti December 24 Christmas Eve December 25 Christmas December 31 New Year's Eve

Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations

Navratri and Durga Puja festivities will soon begin in different parts of the country. While the Hindu festival of Navratri begins on September 22, it will end with Vijayadashami on October 2. It takes place for nine days, during which Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurgas

Meanwhile, Durga Puja celebrations will start on September 28. Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, with Goddess Durga defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also commemorates Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the mortal realm.