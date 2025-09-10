Search
Festivals Calendar 2025: Durga Puja, Navratri to Diwali; know the correct dates of all the major festivals

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 03:35 pm IST

Festivals calendar 2025: Here's the list of all the festivals in the upcoming months along with the correct dates to celebrate them with your loved ones.

Festivals calendar 2025: The month of September and the upcoming months are especially auspicious for Hindus, as they gear up to celebrate some major festivals, including Diwali (Deepavali or Festival of Lights), Christmas, Navratri, and Durga Puja. Apart from the Hindu celebrations, there are a few other prominent festivals lined up in the upcoming months, like Christmas and New Year.

If you and your loved ones celebrate these occasions, here's the festive calendar for 2025. (Pexels)
If you and your loved ones celebrate these occasions, it is important to know the correct dates. So, we decided to compile a calendar for you. While the dates of some of these festivals are determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar, others have a fixed date annually on the Gregorian calendar. Let's find out:

The 2025 festive calendar

Here are the popular festivals lined up in the upcoming months:

DatesFestivals
September 17Vishwakarma Puja, Indira Ekadashi
September 21Mahalaya Amavasya
September 22Navratri begins
September 22Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
September 28Durga Puja begins
September 30Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Saraswati Puja
October 1Navratri ends, Maha Navami
October 2Dussehra/Vijayadashami
October 6Sharad Purnima
October 9Karwa Chauth
October 18Dhanteras
October 21Diwali
October 22Govardhan Puja
October 23Bhai Dooj
October 25Chhath Puja begins (Nahay Khay)
October 27Chhath Puja
OPctober 28Usha Arghya, Parana day
November 5Kartik Poornima
November 5Guru Nanak Jayanti/Gurpurab
December 1Geeta Jayanti
December 24Christmas Eve
December 25Christmas
December 31New Year's Eve

Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations

Navratri and Durga Puja festivities will soon begin in different parts of the country. While the Hindu festival of Navratri begins on September 22, it will end with Vijayadashami on October 2. It takes place for nine days, during which Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurgas

Meanwhile, Durga Puja celebrations will start on September 28. Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, with Goddess Durga defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also commemorates Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the mortal realm.

