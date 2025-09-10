‘I witnessed Ganga aarti in UAE’: Indian man in awe after visiting Abu Dhabi Hindu mandir

A man who recently relocated to Dubai was surprised while visiting the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. A video he shared showed his visit, from when he started his journey in Dubai to when he explored the mandir in the neighbouring emirate. An Indian man recorded his visit to the Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi. (Instagram/@akashkawale10)

“I Witnessed Ganga Aarti In UAE,” the man wrote. In the video, he says that he relocated to Dubai just three weeks earlier and is now exploring the famous places around the nation, including spots in the neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

In the video, he shows the outside of the mandir and people performing aarti in front of a water body.

Take a look at the video:

About BAPS Temple, Abu Dhabi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), on February 14, 2025. The temple is built on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah near the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. The UAE government donated the land for the temple.

What are the guidelines for the visitors?

During their visit to the temple, devotees must follow specific rules. The temple laid down the rules to ensure that a person’s visit is “safe, enjoyable, and respectful.”

What is the dress code?

Certain pieces of clothing are not allowed, including caps, t-shirts, and apparel with “offensive designs.” Devotees are required to wear attires that cover the area “of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles.”

In addition, “tight-fitting clothes,” “accessories that are excessively shiny,” “headwear and garments with political statements,” and “garments that produce distracting noises" are not allowed.

Restricted items:

Several restricted items, including pets, cannot be brought into the temple. Visitors are also prohibited from carrying food items, drones, knives, beverages, luggage, alcoholic beverages, flammable items, firearms, and umbrellas.

Is photography allowed?

“Photography and filming on mobile devices at the BAPS Hindu Mandir are allowed for personal, non-commercial use only,” reads the guideline on the temple’s official website.