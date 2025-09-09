Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian woman says she was happier with 18,000 salary in Bengaluru than high-paying job in Dubai

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 10:10 am IST

The Indian woman revealed that currently she is earning a far higher salary in Dubai, but admitted to feeling less content.

An Indian woman’s heartfelt rant about finding more happiness in her modest first job than in her high-paying career in Dubai has resonated with thousands online. The video, shared on Instagram by Seema Purohit, has quickly gone viral, drawing reactions from netizens who called it “painfully relatable”.

Purohit’s candid reflection has resonated deeply with social media users.(Instagram/@seemapurohit018)
Purohit’s candid reflection has resonated deeply with social media users.(Instagram/@seemapurohit018)

In the video, shared with the caption “Life gave me lemons, and I’m here to rant about it”, Purohit recalls her first job in Bengaluru, where she earned just 18,000 a month. “Sirf 18,000 salary thi meri Bangalore mein, meri first job. Aur jab mujhe apni salary mili na main apne aap ko duniya ki sabse ameer ladki manti thi,” she says, describing how she felt like the richest woman in the world back then.

Also Read: ‘Am I being lowballed in Dubai?’: Techie compares 50 LPA UAE job offer with 33 LPA India offer

Life in Bengaluru vs Dubai

Purohit further explains how the limited paycheck was enough to cover her PG rent, indulge in street shopping, enjoy canteen meals, go clubbing every weekend, and still save a couple of thousand rupees at the end of the month. “Apni salary se khush, apni life se khush… I was the happiest woman on the planet,” she says in the clip.

However, she goes on to compare her present life in Dubai to that in Bengaluru. She reveals that currently she is earning a far higher salary, but admits to feeling less content. “Aaj 18,000 se kai zyada kama rahi hu, Dubai mein hu, but still utni khush nahi hu jitni tab thi,” she says, lamenting how the pursuit of higher pay has left her questioning her happiness.

Purohit’s candid reflection has resonated deeply with social media users. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Totally relatable! The feeling of belongingness, work-life balance, passion ye sab kab fade ho jata he pats hi nai chalta ..Koshish karte he fir bhi nai sambhal pate kabhi kabhi!” one user wrote.

“Agreed …. Dubai me to Hu… lekin Dubai mere ko achchi nahi lagi,” commented another.

“Exactly same feeling with me,” said a third user.

“true hain dubai m jitna bhi slry ho kam hain,” remarked another.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian woman says she was happier with 18,000 salary in Bengaluru than high-paying job in Dubai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On