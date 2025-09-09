Indian woman says she was happier with 18,000 salary in Bengaluru than high-paying job in Dubai

An Indian woman’s heartfelt rant about finding more happiness in her modest first job than in her high-paying career in Dubai has resonated with thousands online. The video, shared on Instagram by Seema Purohit, has quickly gone viral, drawing reactions from netizens who called it “painfully relatable”. Purohit’s candid reflection has resonated deeply with social media users.(Instagram/@seemapurohit018)

In the video, shared with the caption “Life gave me lemons, and I’m here to rant about it”, Purohit recalls her first job in Bengaluru, where she earned just ₹18,000 a month. “Sirf ₹18,000 salary thi meri Bangalore mein, meri first job. Aur jab mujhe apni salary mili na main apne aap ko duniya ki sabse ameer ladki manti thi,” she says, describing how she felt like the richest woman in the world back then.

Life in Bengaluru vs Dubai

Purohit further explains how the limited paycheck was enough to cover her PG rent, indulge in street shopping, enjoy canteen meals, go clubbing every weekend, and still save a couple of thousand rupees at the end of the month. “Apni salary se khush, apni life se khush… I was the happiest woman on the planet,” she says in the clip.

However, she goes on to compare her present life in Dubai to that in Bengaluru. She reveals that currently she is earning a far higher salary, but admits to feeling less content. “Aaj ₹18,000 se kai zyada kama rahi hu, Dubai mein hu, but still utni khush nahi hu jitni tab thi,” she says, lamenting how the pursuit of higher pay has left her questioning her happiness.

Purohit’s candid reflection has resonated deeply with social media users. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Totally relatable! The feeling of belongingness, work-life balance, passion ye sab kab fade ho jata he pats hi nai chalta ..Koshish karte he fir bhi nai sambhal pate kabhi kabhi!” one user wrote.

“Agreed …. Dubai me to Hu… lekin Dubai mere ko achchi nahi lagi,” commented another.

“Exactly same feeling with me,” said a third user.

“true hain dubai m jitna bhi slry ho kam hain,” remarked another.