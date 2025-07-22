In a viral Reddit post, a backend developer with six years of experience has sparked discussion after asking whether a job offer from Dubai is fair or too low for his skill level. A Reddit post goes viral after comparing salary, perks, and work-life balance between Dubai and India.(Pexels (Representational Image))

The engineer, currently earning ₹23 lakh per year in India, shared that he has two offers on hand. The Dubai offer pays AED 18,000 per month, which works out to around ₹50 lakh a year before tax. The package includes health insurance (for self only), commute costs, and an annual flight allowance of AED 1,500. However, it does not cover housing or insurance for family members.

In comparison, the Indian offer is ₹33 lakh per year, and includes a hybrid work model, health insurance for both family and parents, and overall better work-life balance, according to the post.

“Need advice: India vs Dubai offer – am I being lowballed?” the caption of the post reads.

While the Dubai offer appears higher on paper, the developer is unsure if it reflects the true market value for someone with his level of experience.

“Is AED 18K/month fair for someone with six years of experience,” he asked, “or am I being lowballed in Dubai terms?”

The post was shared on July 20, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 30 likes and several comments.

Some users said AED 18K was below average for Dubai, while others said it depends on the company, cost of living, and long-term goals.

One of the users, @Loud_Voice_9350, commented, “If you are single, you can live a decent life on 1 lakh per month or less in Dubai. In India, after tax, you will get somewhere around 2 lakh per month. Single - Dubai Family - India”

Another user, @StArLoRd_808, commented, “If you are planning on moving to Dubai, I highly recommend you ask for accommodation; otherwise, this salary will vanish in no time. India's offer is better.”

Many Reddit users suggested that the developer should carefully compare all the costs and benefits of each job offer, not just the salary.