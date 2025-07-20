Job seeker shares painful ordeal after being ghosted following 8 interviews: 'How to get over this?'

A job seeker has sparked an emotional conversation on Reddit after sharing their frustrating experience with a company that ghosted them following eight rounds of interviews. In a candid post titled "I got ghosted after 8 interviews. Why do companies do this?", the user detailed their months-long ordeal, which ended not with an offer or a rejection—but with complete silence. An online post detailed how a candidate was ignored after eight interviews.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The user explained, "I went through 7 rounds of interviews with a company, followed by a month of complete silence. Then the recruiter reached out asking me to do an additional round because of an organisational change — the role now had a new hiring manager. Since I had already invested so much time, I agreed to go through the 8th round."

However, after completing the eighth round, the candidate was left waiting once again. "They kept stringing me along and eventually just ghosted me," the post continued. "Not to make this a therapy session, but this whole experience has left me feeling really sad this past week. I spent months in this process, and they couldn’t even send a simple rejection email? How hard is that?"

Reddit reacts

The post quickly gained traction among fellow Reddit users, many of whom expressed support and frustration over the treatment of job applicants in today's hiring climate.

One user sympathised, “This is happening way too often. It’s just unprofessional.”

Another commented, “Why that f you did more than 3??? I will never take anything serious if takes more than 2 interviews.”

Someone else shared, “I’ve had similar experiences, and it really does take a toll on your mental health. You’re not alone.”

Another user added, “Companies need to understand that candidates aren’t just checkboxes—they’re humans investing time and hope.”

Some even offered practical advice, with one saying, “Honestly, after three rounds, if there’s no movement, just walk away. It’s not worth it.”

Another quipped, “Ghosting after eight interviews should be illegal. At the very least, send a template email.”