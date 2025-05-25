Job seeker rejected after failing to meet 5-year requirement for a software launched 1 year ago

A Reddit post has sparked widespread conversation online after highlighting the absurdity of modern job application requirements—specifically, being rejected for not having five years’ experience with a tool launched last year. On Reddit, a user shared being rejected for lacking 5 years’ experience in a tool launched just last year.(Reddit/Career_By_Mustafa)

The post, shared by user Career_By_Mustafa on the r/antiwork subreddit, struck a chord with thousands. Titled “Got rejected for not having ‘5 years experience’ in a tool that launched last year”, the post sheds light on the often absurd standards in modern hiring practices.

“Corporate fantasy disguised as hiring”

The user recounted the disheartening experience, writing:

"Applied for a job I was genuinely excited about. One reason I got rejected? 'Lack of experience in X.' I Googled it — the tool was released in 2023. The job post also said: ‘Must have 5+ years experience’, ‘We value adaptability’, ‘Thrives in fast-paced environments’. So let me get this straight — you want someone with future experience in a brand new tool… but also someone who's adaptable?"

They ended the post with a biting metaphor:

"At this point, job hunting feels like: Company: ‘Must walk on water.’ Me: ‘I can swim.’ Company: ‘Sorry, not good enough.’ This isn’t job search fatigue anymore. It’s corporate fantasy disguised as hiring."

Check out the post here:

Internet erupts over the irony

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 8k upvotes and more than 200 comments.

One user quipped, “Wait, you guys are being given reasons for getting rejected??” Another joked, “Next they’ll ask for 10 years of experience in AI tools that just launched last month.” A third user added, “Sounds like they’re looking for a time traveller.”

A more frustrated voice chimed in with, “This is what happens when job descriptions are written by people who don’t understand the work.” Another wrote, “I've seen job posts demanding 4 years of experience in software that’s only 2 years old. It’s become a running joke.” One comment read, “It’s not hiring anymore. It’s wish-listing a mythical creature that doesn’t exist.”