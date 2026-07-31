Man says finding a good manager is ‘a matter of luck’ in corporate life: ‘Company’s name isn’t everything’

A good salary, attractive opportunities and a reputed company often influence an employee’s decision to stay in a job. However, an Instagram user has argued that an understanding manager and a healthy work environment can matter even more than these professional benefits. A man claims employees often stay in companies because of good managers, not just salaries. (Instagram/technlife101)

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Anil Shukla shared a video on Instagram explaining why finding a supportive manager is nothing less than good fortune in the corporate world. According to him, employees are often willing to remain with an organisation for several years when their managers treat them well and create a positive workplace.

‘Company’s name isn’t everything’ “Getting a good manager is also a matter of luck in the corporate world. No matter how much work pressure there is, if your manager is understanding, then all the work gets done,” Shukla said in the video.

He added that many professionals receive good salaries and attractive career opportunities but still hesitate to leave their companies because of their managers.

“And the reason behind that is simply that their managers have created such a good environment in the company—they maintain the working environment so well—that people remain completely loyal to the company and spend many, many years there,” he said.

(Also read: 'My manager made an employee run his LinkedIn account': Reddit post raises workplace ethics questions)

Shukla acknowledged that the reputation of an organisation has its own advantages, but maintained that the people managing employees ultimately shape their workplace experience.

“I agree that a company's name matters, and it has its perks, but a company's name isn't everything. The real thing is the working environment that the seniors and managers have created there,” he explained.

Concluding his message, he said, “Getting a good manager is a matter of great luck, and if you are a good manager and managing your team like this, then salute to you, sir!”

The video was posted with the caption, “A good manager makes your life easy.”

Watch the clip here: