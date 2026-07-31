Man says finding a good manager is ‘a matter of luck’ in corporate life: ‘Company’s name isn’t everything’
A man says having a supportive manager can make corporate life easier despite heavy workloads.
A good salary, attractive opportunities and a reputed company often influence an employee’s decision to stay in a job. However, an Instagram user has argued that an understanding manager and a healthy work environment can matter even more than these professional benefits.
(Also read: 'Outstanding' manager fired for leaking payslip showing ₹1.2 crore bonus)
Anil Shukla shared a video on Instagram explaining why finding a supportive manager is nothing less than good fortune in the corporate world. According to him, employees are often willing to remain with an organisation for several years when their managers treat them well and create a positive workplace.
‘Company’s name isn’t everything’
“Getting a good manager is also a matter of luck in the corporate world. No matter how much work pressure there is, if your manager is understanding, then all the work gets done,” Shukla said in the video.
He added that many professionals receive good salaries and attractive career opportunities but still hesitate to leave their companies because of their managers.
“And the reason behind that is simply that their managers have created such a good environment in the company—they maintain the working environment so well—that people remain completely loyal to the company and spend many, many years there,” he said.
(Also read: 'My manager made an employee run his LinkedIn account': Reddit post raises workplace ethics questions)
Shukla acknowledged that the reputation of an organisation has its own advantages, but maintained that the people managing employees ultimately shape their workplace experience.
“I agree that a company's name matters, and it has its perks, but a company's name isn't everything. The real thing is the working environment that the seniors and managers have created there,” he explained.
Concluding his message, he said, “Getting a good manager is a matter of great luck, and if you are a good manager and managing your team like this, then salute to you, sir!”
The video was posted with the caption, “A good manager makes your life easy.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet users share their experiences
The clip prompted several users to reflect on their own managers and workplace environments. One person wrote, “Getting a good manager who treats everyone equally has remained just a dream for us.”
(Also read: ‘Teaching me without making me feel stupid’: Employee credits boss for his career growth)
Another user shared, “I’m unable to leave the company because my manager is so good.” A third offered a contrasting view, saying, “Don't fall into this trap. Your income should be in your control because pressure is everywhere.”
One manager also joined the conversation and wrote, “I’m a manager too, and so far, none of my team members has resigned.”
The user added, “I have always treated my staff well and maintained a supportive work environment where everyone feels like part of a family.” Meanwhile, another person simply agreed with Shukla’s observation, writing, “Yes, I agree with you.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More