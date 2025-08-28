Eerie encounter captured on camera: Robot locks eyes with human in Dubai, waves back

When a visitor found themselves looking at a robot at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, they could have never imagined what was about to happen. The unassuming scene turned into an interesting moment when the robot waved back at the human looking at it. A robot waving back at a human looking at it. (Screengrab)

Though initially posted on TikTok, the video has taken over social media, leaving people intrigued - and some scared. People posted varied remarks, from discussing the future of AI and robots to mentioning the robot apocalypse trope.

What does the video show?

The video, uploaded with an ominous-sounding tune, opens to show a text that reads, “The robot in Dubai spots someone looking… and waves back.”

A robot is seen in the video inside the museum going from one side to another. However, before disappearing behind a door, the robot looks down to see someone watching it. Instantly, the robot waves back.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “ChatGPT is saying goodbye to me after listening to my problems all day.” Another said, “Guess what? There’s a real person operating this robot.” A third remarked, “This is awesome.”

Robot explores Dubai road:

In a separate incident in Dubai, a robot was seen running across a street. The video, captured by a commuter from inside a car, soon took social media by storm. While many expressed their surprise, some took the route of hilarity, trying to guess where the robot was rushing off to.

The video shows the robot crossing a road with cars waiting for the traffic light to change. Initially, it seems like the robot is acting by itself. However, it soon becomes clear that it is controlled by an operator walking behind it.