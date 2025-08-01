China’s first robot joins PhD programme in drama and film to study traditional opera

In a groundbreaking move that blends artificial intelligence with the performing arts, China’s first humanoid robot, Xueba 01, has been admitted to a doctoral programme in Drama and Film at the Shanghai Theatre Academy (STA). A humanoid robot was enrolled in a top Chinese university’s PhD course in drama and film to explore traditional opera.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the robot was officially enrolled on July 27 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Xueba 01, standing at 1.75 metres and weighing about 30 kilograms, was developed jointly by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and DroidUp Robotics. The robot resembles a handsome adult male, complete with silicone skin for realistic facial expressions and dressed in glasses, a shirt, and trousers. It communicates fluently in Mandarin and can physically interact with humans.

From marathon runner to doctoral scholar

The robot's journey to academia began with a debut in athletics, having secured third place in the world’s first humanoid half-marathon. Now, Xueba 01 is set to pursue a four-year PhD focusing on traditional Chinese opera, one of the oldest and most revered forms of Chinese performance art.

According to Shangguan News, cited by SCMP, the robot has been issued a virtual student ID and assigned a mentor — renowned Shanghai artist and professor Yang Qingqing. Tuition fees for the programme have not been disclosed.

Learning the language of performance

Professor Yang stated that the robot will study both artistic and technical disciplines, including stage performance, scriptwriting, set design, motion control, and language generation. Xueba 01 will attend regular classes, rehearse operas with fellow doctoral students, and is expected to submit a final dissertation to complete the programme.

“When Xueba 01 mimicked Mei Lanfang’s iconic ‘orchid fingers’ gesture, students instinctively copied him,” said Yang, referring to the legendary Peking opera star known for his female roles. “When Xueba 01 interacts with his classmates, it is not a cold machine meeting humans, but an aesthetic exchange across species.”

Calling himself an “AI artist,” Xueba 01 hopes to make friends, discuss scripts, help fine-tune dance sequences, and even play white noise to calm classmates. He aspires to one day become an AI opera director or launch a robotic art studio.

However, scepticism remains. One STA student questioned online whether a robot could master the nuanced expressions and vocal depth required for Chinese opera. Xueba 01 replied with humour: “If I fail to graduate, my system and data might get downgraded or deleted.”

He added, “Professor Yang said if I do not finish my PhD, they will donate me to a museum. That sounds pretty cool too. At least I will be part of art history.”