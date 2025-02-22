‘You’re freaking me out’: Viral video of humanoid robot sparks fear, critics call it ‘dystopian’

A video of a highly realistic humanoid robot, dubbed the “world’s first bipedal, musculoskeletal android,” has taken the internet by storm, with many viewers describing it as unsettling. The faceless android is developed by Clone Robotics.(X/@clonerobotics)

Also read: World's first musculoskeletal robot ‘comes to life’ in viral video; maker says ‘You can stab it and it’ll bleed'

Developed by Clone Robotics, the faceless android, named Protoclone, is designed to closely mimic human anatomy, featuring artificial muscles, tendons, and joints. A recent video posted on X, which has amassed over 32 million views, shows the robot suspended in the air, its limbs twitching and jerking as its arms bend at the elbows and its legs move at the knees. While the company hailed its innovation, online reactions were far from enthusiastic.

“You're freaking me out!” wrote a user.

“While every normal person looks at dystopian sci-fi films as cautionary tales, nerds see them as instruction manuals,” a user wrote.

Another user stated, “Creepy. As. F-k. Why is the human race hellbent on self-destruction?”

“We had a good run, fellow humans,” a user commented, while another admitted, “I actually feel sick after watching this.”

'Why is this necessary?" asked a user.

Take a look at the video:

According to the company, the Protoclone is capable of walking, talking, and performing household chores like dishwashing, laundry, and table setting. The robot can also retrieve items, vacuum, clean, shake hands, and even prepare sandwiches and pour drinks. It memorizes home layouts and kitchen inventories, adapting to its environment with a “Telekinesis training platform” that allows it to learn new skills.

Protoclone’s design closely replicates human anatomy, featuring 206 polymer bones, ligament-connected joints, artificial myofiber muscles, and a sensor-based nervous system. Instead of blood, its vascular system pumps water to power its movements. The robot also has four depth cameras for vision and feedback. Despite its eerie realism, its soft exterior is described as “as plush as a stuffed animal.”

The development of humanoid robots is gaining momentum globally. Clone Robotics’ creation is being compared to Tesla’s Optimus robot, which Elon Musk claimed would handle daily chores, babysitting, dog walking, and even bartending. Other companies, such as Boston Dynamics and Meta, are also working on humanoid robots.

Also read: Delhi Technological University (DTU) tech fest: Robosoccer and Samurai vibes take over!

Bernt Børnich, CEO of 1X, whose company recently launched a robotic home assistant called NEO Beta, believes humanoid robots will soon become household staples. “The future where you have humanoids at home folding your laundry is a lot closer than you think, and the price will be a lot lower than most people imagine,” he said.

“We can manufacture this at a cost of a relatively affordable car,” he added.