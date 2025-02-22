Delhi Technological University (DTU) tech fest: Robosoccer and Samurai vibes take over!

Engineering students from across North India descended upon Invictus, Delhi Technological University's (DTU) annual tech fest, where this year's theme, Wielding the Sword of Innovation, brought a Japanese Samurai-inspired edge to the campus. From striking samurai-themed decor to high-energy competitions, the four-day extravaganza saw over 15,000 students engage in 80+ events across 22 societies — a true battleground of innovation and technical brilliance. DTU's Invictus 2024 was a perfect blend of cutting-edge tech, fierce rivalry and electrifying energy.(Photos: HTBS/Manoj Verma)

Organised by DTU's Technical Council, the fest featured an exciting lineup of events, including robotics, chess, hackathons, financial cricket, and even a Squid Games-inspired math contest.

The chess competition witnessed some intense battles amid a striking display of strategy and skill from the young minds.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The robotics segment stole the show, with participants designing and programming robots to conquer unique challenges. RoboSoccer, a high-stakes Al-driven football match between robotic teams, emerged as a crowd favourite, blending precision, strategy and automation in an electrifying showdown.

The robotics event featured six distinct competitions, each required a unique set of skills.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Every year, students eagerly count down the days to Invictus, where innovation meets excitement,” says Sameeksha, joint treasurer of the Technical Council. For many, the competition was life-changing. Hardit Singh, a BTech student from ILM University, who won RoboSoccer, calls it a game-changer". He shares, “The challenge tested our technical skills and pushed us to adapt under high pressure. Preparing for it meant late-night debugging, endless redesigns, and rigorous testing. This win has fuelled our passion for robotics and strengthened our dream of working in autonomous systems.”

