Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Wednesday, Feb 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Pictorial Letters

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 5 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 Basement, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate

When: February 1 to 9

Timing: 12.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Rock Revival Wednesday ft Trouble Clef

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: February 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Shattered Shelters ft Dr Anant Maringanti, Darshana & Sanjiv Sah

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Roohani Wednesday ft Amrita Kaur

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity

When: February 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Bhoomi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: February 5

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Srijan Kaushik

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: February 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

New Delhi
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
