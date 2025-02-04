HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 February 2025
Wednesday, Feb 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Pictorial Letters
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 Basement, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate
When: February 1 to 9
Timing: 12.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Rock Revival Wednesday ft Trouble Clef
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: February 5
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Shattered Shelters ft Dr Anant Maringanti, Darshana & Sanjiv Sah
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Roohani Wednesday ft Amrita Kaur
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Gate 8), Aerocity
When: February 5
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Bhoomi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: February 5
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Srijan Kaushik
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)