World's first musculoskeletal robot ‘comes to life’ in viral video; maker says ‘You can stab it and it’ll bleed'

US-based robotics company Clone has released a video showing its latest product Protoclone, the world's first bipedal, musculoskeletal android. The company described the robot as a “faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers, and 500 sensors”. Protoclone, the world's first bipedal, muscuskeletal android.(Clone)

The video showed the robot hanging from a wire and moving its legs and arms in human-like movements. The robot has a muscular system which animates the human skeleton using the company's artificial muscle technology Myofiber.

Will Protoclone bleed too?

Reacting to the company's video showing the robot, an X user said, “Please tell me the average human can kill this thing with a bat.” Responding to this, Clone CEO Dhanush Rad said, “You can stab it with a fork and it will bleed out.”

Rad also called the robot “ground zero for the age of androids”.

Netizens say robot has ‘come to life’

Reacting to the video, several people expressed shock at the striking similarity the robot's movements had to those of a human.

“This is wild. It is like watching science fiction come to life - what's its next move?” an X user said. Another called the video the “opening scene for a horror movie”. A third user jokingly talked about its similarity to humans and said, “Sure this is not some guy hanging there doing the robot?”

A user likened the video to the famous sci-fi movie Terminator Salvation. “Sci-fi authors tried to warn us about stuff like this,” an X user said.

What is special about Protoclone?

The company claims that the robot has synthetic organ systems and a biomorphic design along with Myofibers that contract faster than human, skeletal muscle fibers.

Clone's revolutionary artificial muscle technology ‘Myofiber’ is produced in monolithic musculotendon units to eliminate tendon failures.

“In order to obtain the desirable qualities of mammalian skeletal muscle, a suitable synthetic muscle fiber should respond in less than 50 ms with a bigger than 30% unloaded contraction and at least a kilogram of contraction force for a single, three gram muscle fiber. Today, Myofiber is the only artificial muscle in the world capable of achieving such a combination of weight, power density, speed, force-to-weight, and energy efficiency,” Clone's website reads.