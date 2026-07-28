'Wait for report': SC on Air India crash after father of pilot seeks 'fair, transparent' probe

The draft final report into the June 2025 Air India crash is expected to be ready by October, the Centre told the Supreme Court today. This update from the government comes after Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's father filed a petition seeking a ‘fair and transparent’ probe into the crash. Tail of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of the deceased pilot and the Federation of Indian Pilots, called for an independent probe into the AI-171 crash.

While hearing the petition, the top court noted that the simulator tests had been conducted to identify the cause of the plane crash.

"Plea seeks respondent be directed to conduct simulator tests to identify the cause of Air crash. There is further prayer that results of such test shall be placed before the investigating the committee. It has been stated here that simulator tests have been conducted and the issue in IA has been responded to," the order issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana read, as per Bar and Bench,

The court then stated that it would like to wait for the AAIB report and will hear the petition in the final week of October.

Earlier this month, HT reported that the Centre issued an affidavit stating that the "draft final report" will be ready by October.

"In all probability, the investigation activities, subject to the resolution of the pending external dependencies set out therein, are anticipated to be completed within approximately 6 weeks,” the affidavit said, adding that the draft final report “is expected to be ready approximately in October 2026” after the analysis phase.

Air India crash The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, less than a minute after taking off from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The plane crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex. A total of 241 people of the 242 on board were killed due to the crash, and 19 others were killed on the ground.