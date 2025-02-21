Employee terminated during notice period for taking leave, denied relieving letter: ‘Please get a lawyer’

An employee who had resigned from the job due to a toxic work environment and excessive unpaid overtime was unexpectedly terminated during the notice period after taking a few leaves. Adding to the distress, the company informed him that he would not be provided with a relieving letter. The HR called the man to inform that he will not be receiving any relieving letter.(Pexel)

The man took to Reddit to share the experience, stating, “after I took couple of leaves during the notice period, the hr called to tell me that the company has decided to terminate me and that they will not be providing any relieving letter etc”

The man had received a 200% salary hike in this role, and without proper documentation, his current CTC would appear significantly lower, making job hunting more difficult.

Also read: ‘Document everything’: Employee shares blunt tips to survive India's corporate world

He added, “they had provided me a hike on my previous salary and by 200 percent and without this my current CTC will go down significantly and hurt me while job hunting.”

Take a look at the post:

The post garnered significant attention, prompting numerous users to offer advice and share similar experiences. One user enquired, "Interesting I have some doubts can you answer them, what did you mean by using this offer letter? does it mean that I should come up front and tell the recruiters that I don't have an relieving letter for my previous company only, offer letter and salary slips."

Another user recounted a similar incident: “Happened to my colleague. Don’t lie about this to your next employer. Get this in writing. Don’t worry about spending 50k on a really good lawyer. Please get a lawyer.”

Earlier in September 2024, Samsung Electronics faced a significant labour dispute in southern India. The company warned its striking workers that continued protests could lead to non-payment and potential termination. This situation escalated tensions between the company and its employees, highlighting the complexities surrounding employment termination and workers' rights.

Pregnant UK woman fired for requesting work from home

In another case of termination over unusual grounds, Ammar Kabir, a Birmingham-based employer, fired his pregnant employee, Paula Miluska, while she was working from home due to severe morning sickness. A UK employment tribunal later ruled that her dismissal was unfair and awarded her £93,616 (around ₹1 crore) in compensation, reported The Independent.

Miluska, an investment consultant at Roman Property Group Limited, learned of her pregnancy in October 2022 and began experiencing intense nausea. Following her midwife’s advice, she requested to work from home during the peak period of morning sickness. However, Kabir terminated her via text, citing business difficulties and the need for an in-office worker. The abrupt message, punctuated with a "jazz hands" emoji, also included a vague promise to "catch up outside of work."

The tribunal found that her pregnancy was the real reason behind the dismissal, ruling it unjustified.