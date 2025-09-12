Stanford gastroenterologist shares 3 things women should know about iron deficiency: ‘The first sign of cancer, ulcers’

Dr Wendi, a Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, shared crucial information regarding iron deficiency, particularly for women under 40, in a recent Instagram post. She highlighted 3 important things women should know. Let's find out: Up to 40% of premenopausal women may have undiagnosed iron deficiency. (Freepik)

Iron deficiency in women

In the post shared on September 1, Dr Wendi emphasised that iron deficiency is a condition which is often underdiagnosed in women. Furthermore, she offered advice on optimising iron supplement absorption, avoiding certain beverages, and the importance of medical consultation for iron deficiency anaemia.

Sharing the post, Dr Wendi wrote, “Iron deficiency is one of the first signs of gut issues, including cancer, ulcers or inflammation. Despite how common iron deficiency is among young women, we don’t talk about how to properly evaluate and treat iron deficiency.” Let's find out what the 3 important reminders which Dr Wendi suggested are:

3 things that every woman should know about iron deficiency

Dr Wendi stressed that every woman under the age of 40 needs to know these 3 facts about iron deficiency:

1. It is underdiagnosed

Firstly, iron deficiency is way underdiagnosed. According to the gastroenterologist, research estimates that up to 40 percent of premenopausal women have iron deficiency. “So, look out for the symptoms and consider getting tested,” she advised

2. Take supplements every other day and avoid tea or coffee

Secondly, if you are taking iron supplements, you should be taking them every other day instead of every day to maximise absorption, Dr Wendi advised. “You should also be taking your iron supplements on an empty stomach and avoid coffee and tea within 1 hour of taking your supplements,” she suggested.

3. Consult a doctor

Lastly, she said, “If you have iron deficiency anaemia, guidelines recommend at least discussing an endoscopy and colonoscopy with your doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.