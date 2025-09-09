Biochemist reveals why you should keep your glucose levels under 85, not 100

What is a normal glucose level? Multiple studies and medical institutions say a fasting blood sugar level less than 100 mg/dL is normal. But not according to Jessie Inchauspe, a French biochemist and NYT bestselling author, popularly known for her videos on ways to manage blood sugar spikes. Blood sugar levels above 85 mg/dL (4.7 mmol/L) can quietly increase risks of heart disease, inflammation, type 2 diabetes and more. (Pixabay)

In an Instagram video shared on September 5, the biochemist stressed that “normal” isn't always optimal. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When my fasting glucose was 96 mg/dL, my doctor said it was fine. But I've learned that anything above 85 mg/dL (4.7 mmol/L) can quietly increase risks of heart disease, inflammation, type 2 diabetes and more.”

Why are glucose levels above 85 not normal?

Explaining why glucose levels above 85 are harmful in the long run, Jessie said, “I was in my early 20s. My fasting glucose level was 96 milligrams per deciliter. So, pretty pretty high in the normal range. Of course, my doctors didn't say anything. And then I was able, with my glucose hacks, to get that down.”

The biochemist revealed that currently she has brought down her glucose to about 79, and her objective has been to stay below the 85 threshold. Why? Because, according to her, anything above 85 seems to cause potential problems later on, including:

heart disease,

general mortality,

and of course, the likelihood of getting type 2 diabetes, which again we want to prevent at all costs.

Why glucose levels matter even when you don't have diabetes?

The French biochemist pointed out that there is strong evidence that fasting glucose levels matter even if you don't have diabetes. After all, blood sugar levels affect your energy, focus, weight, hormones, mental health, and risk of chronic disease.

Jessie added, “It's not just a matter of staying under 100. Really, you should try to stay under 85. We also understand the mechanism by which fasting glucose levels that are too high are going to cause problems. The mechanisms are oxidation, inflammation, insulin release, and glycation. We know that higher glucose levels in the blood are not good for you. They damage your cells. They damage your system.”

Glucose hacks to get fasting glucose down to 79

The biochemist also shared her glucose hacks that helped her get the fasting glucose down to 79. They are:

A savoury breakfast rather than a sweet one

Starting my meals with a veggie starter

Drinking a tablespoon of vinegar in a tall glass of water

Moving after eating

Eating sugar as a dessert, not on an empty stomach

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.