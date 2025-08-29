Nagarjuna's fitness secrets for toned body at 66: Mix of cardio, strength training, walking, swimming and more

Birthday boy Nagarjuna has been working out for 30-35 years. The veteran actor, who turned 66 on August 29, revealed this and emphasised the importance of regular exercise in an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle in January 2025. Nagarjuna's workout routine is a mix of cardio and strength training, and he aims to work out 5-6 days a week, with intense 45-minute to 1-hour sessions in the morning. Also read | Mohanlal's fitness secrets for impressive physique, 'remarkably high energy' at 65 Nagarjuna starts his day early with a mix of fitness regimes. Read on to know details.

How does Nagarjuna stay fit?

Nagarjuna said, “It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency. I stay active throughout the day; if I do not go to the gym, I go for a walk or swim... I would rather not work than not exercise. Working out is my first priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days. I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense, not something that is easy-paced.”

Nagarjuna's workout tip

The veteran actor also shared a workout tip, saying his trainer taught him to keep his heartbeat above 70 percent of his maximum rate during workouts. Nagarjuna also doled out tips like minimising rest and distractions during workouts to maintain high metabolism.

He said, “One trick a trainer taught me quite some time ago: be it cardio or strength training, keep your heartbeat above 70 percent of your maximum rate at all times. So don't rest too much in between your workout, don't sit down, don't carry phones. Just concentrate and make sure your heartbeat is above a certain level and that would keep your metabolism high throughout the day... the (fitness) mantra I believe in is consistency. Just give your body one hour to 45 minutes every day. That should be enough to take care of it. And don't forget to sleep (enough) and hydrate.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.