Mohanlal's fitness secrets for impressive physique, 'remarkably high energy' at 65: Resistance training to bench press

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal turned 65 on May 21. Mohanlal keeps sharing Instagram videos of his high-intensity fitness regimen, be it him lifting weights, doing battle ropes or bench press. In an October 2021 interview with The Hindu, Mohanlal's fitness instructor Aynus Antony spoke about the actor's 'remarkably high' energy as he gave a glimpse into Mohanlal's fitness routine. Mohanlal, the renowned Malayalam actor, celebrated his 65th birthday on May 21.

'His energy is remarkably high'

Highlighting how he was in awe of the superstar, Aynus said about Mohanlal: “His energy is remarkably high. There is nothing Lalettan [Mohanlal] cannot do. He never asks questions; never expresses doubt, and never says no to working out, however strenuous the session might be... Lalettan is known for being the first to reach the sets during a shoot and probably one of the last to leave. He shows the same dedication for his workouts as well. During the shoot of Marakkar, Lalettan came in at 10 pm. In between, I saw him dozing off. He was exhausted after a long day and yet showed up for training. It was only after I told him that we could take it easy that he left.”

‘We start with warm-up and stretching’

His workout sessions last about one-and-a-half hours, Aynus shared. He said, “On a normal session, we start with warm-up and stretching. Core conditioning and balancing are absolutely essential too. We also add progressively overloaded forms of resistance training on most workout days…I am amazed by how Lalettan keeps up with me in terms of stamina. I am inspired by his impeccable work ethic. He always pushes himself to do more.”

