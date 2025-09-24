Nutritionist shares gut-friendly diet for a healthy heart, recommends eating 30 plant based foods every week

What we eat not just feeds our taste buds and stomach, but also shapes our gut microbiota - the trillions of microbes living in the digestive tract. These can influence digestion, immunity as well as cardiovascular health! Be it inflammation, cholesterol or blood pressure, these are all central to heart disease risk, and can be impacted by an unhealthy gut. A nutritionist says that her approach to protecting heart health, therefore, starts with foods that nurture both the gut and the cardiovascular system. Gut-friendly foods can help you keep your heart healthy.(Freepik)

How does gut health affect heart health?

The gut microbiota helps break down complex foods, producing compounds that affect various body systems.

Pariksha Rao, Director - Nutrition & Medical Affairs at The Good Bug, tells Health Shots: "Some byproducts, like short-chain fatty acids from dietary fibre, support reduced cholesterol and improved blood vessel function. On the other hand, harmful compounds such as trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), formed from certain animal-based foods, have been linked with blood vessel inflammation and higher cardiovascular risk. Keeping the gut microbiota balanced with the right foods thus, is critical for long-term heart health."

Diet tips for a healthy heart

Variety is king for a gut-friendly and heart-healthy diet. According to the nutrition expert, aiming for 30 different plant foods each week, including fruits, vegetables, and legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, can ensure diverse nutrients for both, the microbiota and the cardiovascular system.

"When the gut microbiota thrives on a fiber-rich diet, plant diversity, healthy fats, and fermented foods, the benefits extend far beyond digestion. Inflammation reduces, cholesterol and blood pressure are better managed, and the heart is protected against long-term disease. Simple practices like adding mixed seeds to breakfast, rotating vegetables through the week, or choosing fermented snacks can make a measurable difference," she adds.

Fibre-rich foods for heart health

Fibre is crucial for both gut and heart health. It feeds beneficial microbes, leading to the production of short-chain fatty acids that lower cholesterol and improve insulin sensitivity. Research shows that a higher fiber intake is associated with a lower risk of coronary artery disease and stroke. "Whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread are excellent options, as are legumes such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas. Beyond gut benefits, these foods also help maintain steady blood pressure and healthy cholesterol levels," says Rao.

Fruits, vegetables, and polyphenols to reduce heart risk

A diverse intake of fruits and vegetables brings vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that protect the heart. Leafy greens such as spinach and kale provide nitrates that help relax blood vessels and improve circulation. Berries, apples, and citrus fruits supply polyphenols as well as plant compounds associated with reduced cardiovascular risk. Since microbes help ferment and activate many polyphenols, having an array of plant foods supports better absorption and greater heart protection.

Healthy proteins and Omega-3s to protect the heart

Protein sources matter greatly for gut and heart balance. Plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts, and seeds provide fiber and antioxidants in addition to protein. Nuts, in particular, are rich in healthy fats that improve cholesterol levels. For those including animal protein, fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are valuable for their omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease. Limiting processed meats and opting for lean poultry in moderation supports both microbial diversity and cardiovascular health.

Fermented foods and probiotics

Fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut. These probiotics can restore microbial balance, enhance the breakdown of plant compounds, and improve the absorption of heart-protective nutrients. Choosing plain, unsweetened yogurt or kefir ensures the benefits without excess sugar.

Healthy fats and oils

Replacing saturated and trans fats with unsaturated fats is a proven strategy for better heart health. Olive oil, avocado, nuts, and seeds provide monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that reduce cholesterol and protect blood vessels. Extra virgin olive oil also contains antioxidants, offering dual benefits for the gut and heart. Replacing salt with herbs and spices further reduces strain on blood pressure.

(This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.)