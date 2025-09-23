Nutritionist warns sabudana should not be a staple food for your Navratri fasting: ‘Mostly empty calories…’

Are you observing a fast during this Navratri? While sabudana (tapioca pearls) is often considered a staple fasting food across India, it isn’t as nutritionally rich as many believe. Mostly composed of simple carbohydrates, sabudana provides quick energy but few essential nutrients, making it largely “empty calories.” Despite its popularity, relying on it as the main fasting food may not be the healthiest choice. The nutritionist mentions that sabudana is an 'energy food' because it is composed mostly of empty calories that cause blood sugar spikes.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Payal Kothari, an integrative nutritionist, gut health coach, and author of The Gut, breaks down the nutritional value of sabudana and its impact on our health. She highlights how it benefits the gut, but it is mostly composed of “empty calories” and should not be used as a staple fasting food. She recommends incorporating healthier alternatives rather than depending entirely on sabudana this Navratri.

Nutritional value of sabudana

Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a form of starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant. According to Payal, “It is almost pure carbohydrate, gluten and dairy free (around 88 percent starch) with very little protein, fibre, vitamins, or minerals.” She adds that it is beneficial for gut healing and recovery. “A 100g serving of dry sabudana provides ~350 kcal but only ~0.2g protein and negligible micronutrients,” explains the nutritionist, adding, “This is why sabudana is often called an ‘energy food’ - it gives quick calories but very little nourishment.”

Health effects

When compared to refined flour or maida, the nutritionist elaborates, “Sabudana is less processed, gluten-free, and lighter on digestion, but nutritionally, both are low-quality carbs.” While sabudana may be better tolerated by the gut, neither is ideal if consumed in excess.

Payal lists the pros and cons of sabudana as follows:

Pros

The nutritionist highlights that sabudana is “easy to digest, gluten-free, quick energy source, often useful for children, elderly, good on your gut lining or those recovering from illness when the digestive system is weak.”

Cons

The popular fasting food has a high glycemic index, leading to rapid blood sugar spikes, which can result in “post-meal crashes, and over time may contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, or poor satiety.”

Empty calories

The nutritionist highlights that while sabudana is not inherently ‘bad’, it should not be treated as a staple food during fasting. She adds, “If your gut is weak, it is a great source to heal the lining. But using it daily in khichdi, vadas, or kheer means you’re consuming mostly empty calories. Add some protein or fats like ghee to it.”

Fasting, according to the gut health nutritionist, is an excellent opportunity to give your gut a break while nourishing the body. However, she cautions that relying solely on sabudana isn’t advisable. While it may support some individuals - particularly those with a weaker gut - Payal stresses that “it’s all very bio-individual,” meaning it may not suit everyone and could even defeat the purpose of fasting.

Healthier fasting alternatives

Payal provides healthier fasting alternatives you can opt for, instead of solely relying on sabudana. They are as follows:

Rajgira (Amaranth): Rich in protein, calcium, and iron; can be made into rotis or porridge.

Kuttu (Buckwheat): High in fibre and protein; helps sustain energy and balance blood sugar.

Singhara (Water Chestnut Flour): Cooling, nutrient-dense, good source of potassium and minerals.

Sama/Samak (Barnyard Millet): A far better grain substitute, gluten-free, with protein and fibre.

Nuts, Seeds and Dairy: Almonds, walnuts, makhana, chia seeds, paneer, and curd help keep fasting meals high in protein and gut-friendly.

Payal’s ultimate advice for those who are fasting this Navratri is: “Instead of making sabudana the hero of Navratri meals, balance it with protein and fibre-rich fasting foods. For example, pair a small portion of sabudana khichdi with curd, paneer, or nuts to avoid a sugar crash.” According to her, when fasting is done in the right way, it can be incredibly sattvic and deeply healing for the gut.

