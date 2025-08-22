Nutritionist reveals 3 juices that are not as healthy as you think: ‘Sara fiber dustbin mein phenk dete ho’

Juicing is a very common way of consuming fruits, but did you know that it could reduce its nutritional value and eliminate important elements like fiber? Juicing certain fruits could also result in blood sugar spikes, PCOD flare-ups, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. Macrobiotic coach and nutritionist Dr. Shilpa Arora, shared a video on Instagram breaking down why eating whole fruits is important and also revealed 3 fruits and vegetables that should never be consumed in juice form. Juicing fruits reduces their nutritional value.(Unsplash)

The primary reason for avoiding juiced fruits, as Dr. Arora points out, is the absence of fiber content, which is crucial in balancing blood sugar spikes and promoting gut health. She emphasizes the importance of eating whole fruits, in order to benefit from its fiber content, which acts as a "policeman" for the body and aids in overall organ health and preventing constipation. Here are the 3 fruits and vegetables the nutritionist recommends not to consume in juiced form, along with the reason behind it:

Also Read | Is your daily diet having hidden sugars? Nutritionist shares 9 examples that will shock you

Orange

Oranges are meant to be consumed as whole fruits, and not in juice form. Juiced oranges contain high quantities of calories and concentrated natural sugars that lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Orange juice also lacks fibers found in the whole fruit.

Pomegranate

Dr. Arora debunks the common notion that pomegranate juice is very healthy and packed with vitamins and minerals. She said, “You have to eat the entire fruits with the 'beej', with all that fiber,” emphasizing the importance of eating the fruit whole, along with the seeds in order to get maximum fibers and minerals.

Beetroot

Beetroot juice is high in its oxalate content, which increases the risk of developing kidney stones. Moreover, the juice lacks the fiber found in the whole form.

Also Read | Scared of kidney stones? Surgeon says avoid these 7 foods: Meat, caffeine, juice

Why is eating whole fruits so important?

Fruits are packed with fibers and juicing eliminates the fiber content in fruits, which is one of the major elements promoting gut health. Dr. Arora explains, “The fiber is very important for your gut,” and if your gut is healthy, it will positively benefit brain function and aid in overall wellbeing of other organs. Fibres also help with constipation, which is a major problem in our country today. The nutritionist dubs fibre as the “policeman” for your body and health, urging people to eat whole fruits instead of consuming sugary juices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.