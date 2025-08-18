Feeling under the weather? Nutritionist reveals 7 ways seasonal fruits and veggies can boost immunity

One of the best ways to strengthen immunity is by relying on nature’s own medicine, seasonal fruits and vegetables. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Seasonal fruits and vegetables are more fresh, more dense with nutrients, and more full of flavour, giving your body the precise vitamins, minerals, fibers, antioxidants, it requires at the right moments of the year.” Also read | Immune-boosting foods and diet for changing season Seasonal fruits are filled with immunity-boosting vitamins.(Unsplash)

Prachi Jain further explained how seasonal fruits and veggies can improve immunity:

1. Packed with immunity-boosting vitamins

Seasonal fruits are filled with immunity-boosting vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate. For instance, winter oranges, guavas, and carrots contain antioxidants that will fight infections in your body and strengthen your immune cells.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Winter fruits such as pomegranates and berries in summer are packed with antioxidants polyphenols and flavonoids. These keep your cells safe from oxidative damage, so they are less likely to develop chronic inflammation and disease.

3. Improved nutrient absorption

Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables in their naturally occurring harvest season guarantees they are at their most nutritional. Produce picked fresh has more vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients than produce that spends a long time in storage or is transported across long distances. Also read | COVID spiking again: Top 6 nutrients you need to include in your diet for better immunity

Fruits can help build immunity.(Shutterstock)

4. Seasonal correspondence with body requirements

Nature gives us what we require at the time that we require it. For instance, summer watery fruits such as cucumber and muskmelon, watermelon, phineas hydrate you and aid your body's detox, while winter green leafy vegetables, root vegetables give you warmth, energy, and immune system enhancement.

5. Gut health support

spring and gourds during monsoon, contain plenty of dietary fiber. Fiber is what powers a healthy gut microbiome that helps build immunity, since almost 70% of your immune system lives in your gut.

6. Lower chemical exposure

Since seasonal vegetables are grown locally and picked fresh, they require fewer artificial preservatives or ripening chemicals. With fewer chemicals, your immune system experiences less stress. Also read | Eating right this monsoon: Nutritionist lists 8 diet tips to boost immunity and stay healthy

7. Encourages diversity in diet

Following the seasons automatically diversifies your nutrient consumption. Changing the fruits and vegetables you eat throughout the year ensures you receive a broad spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that synergise to maintain your immunity defenses in top condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.