Eating right this monsoon: Nutritionist lists 8 diet tips to boost immunity and stay healthy

The heightened humidity and risk of water contamination during the monsoon season significantly increase the chances of infections and water-borne illnesses. That's why it's crucial to be mindful of what we eat and drink during this time. Prachi Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, emphasised the importance of building a strong immune system with an appropriate diet. Have more seasonal fruits and veggies in the monsoon season.(Unsplash)

The nutritionist shared a guide on what to eat and what to avoid during monsoon:

1. Consume seasonal fruits with high vitamin C

Add oranges, guavas, lemons, amla (Indian gooseberry), and kiwi. They are high in antioxidants and aid in the battle against viral and bacterial infections. Vitamin C is known to boost the activity of white blood cells, which are vital for immunity.

2. Include seasonal vegetables but cook them properly

Consume greens, fresh and cooked properly, bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (turai), bitter gourd (karela), and pumpkin. Do not consume raw salads; thoroughly cook vegetables to destroy pathogens. Include turmeric during cooking for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activities.

3. Include probiotic-rich foods

Curd, buttermilk, and fermented foods are responsible for promoting gut health, which is directly associated with immune strength. These enhance digestion and inhibit bloating; a monsoon commonality.

Add more probiotic-rich foods such as curd to your diet.(Unsplash)

4. Opt for light, warm, and cooked food

Heavy oily and fried food that is difficult to digest has to be avoided during the time. Soups, khichdi, dal-chawal, and light-spiced stews are the best options, or one pot meal with curd is the easy option.

5. Hydrate with herbal drinks

Drink lukewarm water, lemonade, buttermilk, tulsi tea (holy basil), ginger tea, or cumin-coriander-fennel water. Include home made fresh soups They help remove toxins, promote digestion, and boost immunity.

6. Incorporate immunity-boosting spices

Turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper, and cinnamon possess potent antiviral and antibacterial properties. Incorporate them into food or as ingredients of herbal teas and soups

7. Shun street food and cut fruits

Being exposed to tainted water and unhygienic and poor handling, street food is a petri dish for infections. Always prefer freshly prepared home-cooked food.

8. Keep it simple and safe

Eat light, fresh, and warm cooked food. Be careful about hygiene and water intake. With the right food choices, you can sail through monsoons without impairing your immunity.

