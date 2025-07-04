The monsoon season is finally here, and it calls for some relaxing time watching the rain while sipping on some tea and coffee. But, more than that, your personal space calls for a change to make it more intimate and cosy. Experts recommend some tips that you can follow to revamp your living room for the monsoon (and also keep the many insects at bay!) Revamp your living room during the monsoon season with these easy tips(Photos: Instagram / hirals_homey_home)

Revamp your living room

Interior designer Gauri Malik, Founder of Sirohi, suggests adding some lightweight fabrics to the room, like cotton, linen, and rayon. She also recommends playing around by adding woven stools, crafted using macramé and upcycled materials. “Their earthy tones and vibrant weaves add warmth without overwhelming the space, perfect for cosy, grounded living during rainy days,” she adds.

For other elements, Hardesh Chawla, Director and Creative Head at Essentia Environments suggests layering textures, plush throws, soft rugs, and woven cushions in earthy tones that can instantly warm up the room. You can also introduce some warm ambient lighting through floor lamps or pendant lights with dimmers to counter the grey outdoors. “If you have large windows, let the rain be a backdrop, add a lounge chair or a daybed by the window, paired with a side table to hold your current read or cup of coffee,” he advises.

According to him, fragrances also play a huge role. “Add diffusers with cedarwood, vetiver, or bergamot can bring in a grounding mood that suits the season,” he says.

Planters to add a fresh touch

While the monsoon season turns the environment very pretty, it also brings a lot of insects with it. Adding indoor plants is a wonderful way to freshen the air and uplift the look of your living room, to keep insects at bay. “Snake, traveller palm, and lemongrass are a few indoor plants that you can place on tabletops or near the windows to keep insects at bay. These plants look great, so they will add to your overall look as well,” suggests Gauri.

Other varieties like citronella, lavender, and rosemary add a touch of green, and their natural oils also help keep mosquitoes and bugs away. “You can style them in ceramic planters or place a cluster of them near your balcony door or windows for both form and function. Marigold and mint,” advises Hardesh.