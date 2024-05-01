Seasonal changes to summer with unseasonal rains in between, can significantly impact the immune system hence, as temperatures rise and the environment evolves, it becomes crucial to adapt dietary habits that support and enhance our body's immune function. This clinical guide provides insights into immune-boosting foods and dietary recommendations tailored for the transition to summer. Immune-boosting foods and diet for changing season (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aanchal Choudhary, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension, shared, “The immune system undergoes adaptations in response to environmental shifts, making individuals more susceptible to infections during seasonal changes. Adequate nutrition plays a pivotal role in fortifying the immune system, ensuring optimal defense against pathogens.”

She advised, “Adopting a nutrient-rich diet tailored to seasonal transitions is a proactive approach to support immune health. Incorporating a variety of immune-boosting foods provides the body with essential nutrients, ensuring a robust defense against potential infections. It is crucial for individuals to embrace dietary changes that align with the specific needs of the changing season, promoting overall well-being. Always consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice based on individual health conditions.”

Dr Aanchal Choudhary listed the following essential nutrients for immune support -

a. Vitamin C:

Found in citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli.

Enhances the production of white blood cells and antibodies.

b. Vitamin D:

Obtained from sunlight exposure and dietary sources like fatty fish and fortified dairy products.

Regulates immune cell function and supports antimicrobial defense.

c. Zinc:

Present in nuts, seeds, legumes, and lean meats.

Critical for the development and function of immune cells.

d. Probiotics:

Found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut.

Maintains a healthy balance of gut bacteria, positively influencing immune responses.

Seasonal Transition Dietary Recommendations:

a. Increase Hydration:

Adequate water intake is crucial for overall health and immune function.

Incorporate hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and leafy greens.

b. Focus on Fresh, Colorful Produce:

Consume a variety of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Include seasonal options such as berries, melons, and leafy greens.

c. Incorporate Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Found in fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), flaxseeds, and walnuts.

Supports anti-inflammatory responses and enhances immune cell activity.

d. Herbs and Spices:

Utilize immune-boosting herbs like garlic, ginger, and turmeric in cooking.

These ingredients possess anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Meal Planning Tips:

a. Balanced Macronutrients:

Ensure a well-balanced diet with adequate proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Proteins are essential for immune cell structure and function.

b. Limit Processed Foods:

Minimise the consumption of processed and sugary foods, as they can impair immune function.

Opt for whole, nutrient-dense foods.

c. Moderate Alcohol and Caffeine:

Excessive alcohol and caffeine intake can compromise immune function.

Consume these beverages in moderation.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, said, “As the seasons change, so do the germs and viruses we're exposed to. Keeping your immune system strong is key to avoiding illness during this transitional time. While hand washing, getting enough sleep, and managing stress are all important, what you eat can also have a major impact on immune health. Load up on these immunity-boosting foods to power your body's defenses through the seasonal shift.” She recommended: