Scared of kidney stones? Surgeon says avoid these 7 foods: Meat, caffeine, juice

Kidney stones are extremely painful, and with the changing diet and lifestyle patterns, this condition is getting more common in people. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Utkarsh Gupta, minimal access and laparoscopic surgeon, Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital said that due to changing diets, dehydration, and high intake of processed foods, kidney stones are becoming more rampant. “While causes can vary, diet plays a major role in prevention,” the surgeon mentioned. Also read | Think you are safe from kidney stones? Doctor says these foods could be your enemy Know the habits that can sneakily trigger kidney stones.(Shutterstock)

Dr Utkarsh Gupta explained 7 habits that can sneakily trigger kidney stones:

1. Oxalate-rich foods can be sneaky

Leafy greens like spinach, beetroot, sweet potatoes, okra, and even nuts and berries are high in oxalates. These compounds can bind with calcium in the kidneys, forming calcium oxalate stones, the most common type. You don’t have to eliminate them, but it’s wise to pair such foods with calcium-rich options like milk or curd, which help block oxalate absorption.

2. Too much meat can raise uric acid

Excess intake of red meat, organ meats, poultry, and fish can lead to increased uric acid and calcium in the urine. This raises the risk of uric acid and calcium stones. Limit portion sizes and mix in plant-based protein sources like dal, paneer, or tofu for balance.

3. High salt intake fuels stone formation

Indians often consume salt in hidden forms, through pickles, chips, papads, and restaurant food. High sodium levels force the kidneys to excrete more calcium, promoting stone growth. Cutting down salt not only benefits your blood pressure but also protects your kidneys.

Here is a list of foods you should avoid to stay safe from kidney stones.(Freepik)

4. Sugary beverages don’t just harm teeth

Colas, sweetened juices, and energy drinks, especially those containing high fructose corn syrup, can alter urine composition and contribute to stone formation. Opt for plain water, lemon water, or coconut water to stay hydrated the right way.

5. Caffeine and alcohol cause dehydration

Excess tea, coffee, and alcohol can lead to dehydration and increased calcium loss in urine. Moderate your intake and balance it with sufficient water throughout the day. Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent

6. Vitamin C supplements may backfire

Doses above 500 mg daily may increase oxalate production. If you take supplements regularly, consult your doctor, especially if you’ve had stones before.

7. Hydration is your easiest prevention tool

Drinking 2–3 litres of water daily helps dilute stone-forming substances. Staying well-hydrated is the simplest and most effective kidney stone prevention habit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.