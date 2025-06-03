How to lose extra kilos with PCOD? Fitness coach shares vegetarian meal plan to support detox, weight loss

Lifestyle and fitness coach Anu Tripathi often shares nutrition and exercise tips to aid weight loss on Instagram. In a video posted on May 24, she listed a vegetarian meal plan that someone who wanted to lose weight and had PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) could follow. The weight loss meal plan features breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, evening snack, dinner, and pre-bedtime vegetarian options. (Shutterstock)

The fitness coach's meal plan features breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, evening snack, dinner, and pre-bedtime vegetarian options, along with the right time to eat them. Let's find out everything that Anu suggested:

1. Morning (6:30 AM) – Detox and hormone balance

Warm water + soaked fenugreek seeds OR cinnamon water

5-6 soaked almonds + 2 walnuts for healthy fats

2. Breakfast (8:00 AM) – High protein and fibre

Moong dal chila + mint chutney

Sprouts salad with pumpkin and sunflower seeds

Papaya + coconut water (great for digestion)

3. Mid-Morning (11:00 AM) – Metabolism boost

Tulsi and ginger tea OR Ashwagandha chaas

Watermelon/muskmelon for hydration and detox

4. Lunch (1:00 PM) – Balanced and nourishing

Rajma + red rice + kachumber salad

Bajra roti + palak dal + ghee

Quinoa khichdi (light and gut-friendly)

5. Evening Snack (4:30 PM) – Light and sustaining

Roasted makhana with ghee

Chia seed pudding OR a handful of chana and peanuts

6. Dinner (7:00 PM) – Lightest meal of the day

Lauki soup + stir-fried veggies

Moong dal khichdi + ghee (easy to digest!)

Methi thepla + coconut chutney

7. Pre-bedtime (9:30 PM) – Sleep and hormone support

Turmeric milk with cinnamon & nutmeg

Chamomile tea + soaked dates (reduces cravings)

PCOD weight loss tips

The fitness coach also listed some PCOD weight loss tips to keep in mind while following the above-mentioned meal plan.

1. Eat early, chew well, and avoid cold/raw food at night

2. Daily movement (yoga/walking/strength training)

3. 1 tsp soaked seeds daily (flax/sunflower)

Vegetarian protein sources

While nutrition and being on a caloric-deficient diet are necessary for weight loss, one also needs to add protein options to their diet. While Anu's meal plan has some protein options, here's a list of 20 vegetarian protein sources that helped a weight loss coach shed almost 20 kgs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.