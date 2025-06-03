How to lose extra kilos with PCOD? Fitness coach shares vegetarian meal plan to support detox, weight loss
Fitness coach Anu Tripathi shared a weight loss vegetarian meal plan for those with PCOD. She suggested several options for each meal.
Lifestyle and fitness coach Anu Tripathi often shares nutrition and exercise tips to aid weight loss on Instagram. In a video posted on May 24, she listed a vegetarian meal plan that someone who wanted to lose weight and had PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) could follow.
The fitness coach's meal plan features breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, evening snack, dinner, and pre-bedtime vegetarian options, along with the right time to eat them. Let's find out everything that Anu suggested:
1. Morning (6:30 AM) – Detox and hormone balance
- Warm water + soaked fenugreek seeds OR cinnamon water
- 5-6 soaked almonds + 2 walnuts for healthy fats
2. Breakfast (8:00 AM) – High protein and fibre
- Moong dal chila + mint chutney
- Sprouts salad with pumpkin and sunflower seeds
- Papaya + coconut water (great for digestion)
3. Mid-Morning (11:00 AM) – Metabolism boost
- Tulsi and ginger tea OR Ashwagandha chaas
- Watermelon/muskmelon for hydration and detox
4. Lunch (1:00 PM) – Balanced and nourishing
- Rajma + red rice + kachumber salad
- Bajra roti + palak dal + ghee
- Quinoa khichdi (light and gut-friendly)
5. Evening Snack (4:30 PM) – Light and sustaining
- Roasted makhana with ghee
- Chia seed pudding OR a handful of chana and peanuts
6. Dinner (7:00 PM) – Lightest meal of the day
- Lauki soup + stir-fried veggies
- Moong dal khichdi + ghee (easy to digest!)
- Methi thepla + coconut chutney
7. Pre-bedtime (9:30 PM) – Sleep and hormone support
- Turmeric milk with cinnamon & nutmeg
- Chamomile tea + soaked dates (reduces cravings)
PCOD weight loss tips
The fitness coach also listed some PCOD weight loss tips to keep in mind while following the above-mentioned meal plan.
1. Eat early, chew well, and avoid cold/raw food at night
2. Daily movement (yoga/walking/strength training)
3. 1 tsp soaked seeds daily (flax/sunflower)
Vegetarian protein sources
While nutrition and being on a caloric-deficient diet are necessary for weight loss, one also needs to add protein options to their diet. While Anu's meal plan has some protein options, here's a list of 20 vegetarian protein sources that helped a weight loss coach shed almost 20 kgs.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
