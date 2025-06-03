Man who 'lost 35 kg naturally at home' shares top 6 vegetarian Indian salads to eat for flat belly and glowing skin

Instagram user Jithin V Suresh keeps sharing diet and workout tips on his Instagram page based on his weight loss journey. Jithin, who ‘lost 35 kg naturally at home’, took to Instagram on May 31 and shared a list of salads to try if you are 'struggling to eat right'. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Jithin V Suresh shared before and after pictures of himself as she shared his go-to salad recipes for weight loss. (Instagram/ Jithin V Suresh)

Want flat belly and glowing skin? here's what to eat

According to him, these salads are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that can help support a flat belly and glowing skin. Jithin wrote in his post, “Want glowing skin and a flat belly? Start with these salads.”

Here are his top six salad ideas that can help you:

Beetroot, orange, mint salad

⦿ Why it works: “Beetroot purifies blood, orange gives glow through vitamin C,” Jithin said.

⦿ Recipe: Boil and dice 1 small beetroot; peel and segment 1 orange; add fresh mint leaves; dress with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Chill and enjoy fresh.

Raw mango and sprouted moong salad

⦿ Why it works: “Vitamin C from mango boosts collagen, moong sprouts detox the skin,” Jithin added.

⦿ Recipe: Finely chop 1/2 cup raw mango; add to 1/2 cup sprouted moong, 2 tbsp grated coconut, green chilli (optional), salt, jeera powder; temper few curry leaves and mustard seeds in coconut oil; mix all and top with tempering.

Carrot, cucumber and pomegranate salad

⦿ Why it works: Jithin said, “Hydrating, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants for clear, glowing skin.”

⦿ Recipe: Mix well and chill for 5-10 minutes 1 grated carrot, 1 chopped cucumber, 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 1 tsp lemon juice, pinch of black salt, chopped coriander.

Chickpea, tomato and onion salad

⦿ Why it works: “Protein-packed and skin-friendly, balances hormones too,” he said.

⦿ Recipe: Boil 1/2 cup white chickpea, mix with 1 chopped onion and 1 chopped tomato as well as coriander, lemon juice and roasted jeera powder and garnish with mint.

Avocado, cucumber and flaxseed salad

⦿ Why it works: Jithin said, “Healthy fats from avocado and flaxseeds nourish skin deeply.”

⦿ Recipe: Dice 1/2 ripe avocado, and chop 1 small cucumber. Toss gently with 1 tsp roasted flaxseeds and add a dressing of olive oil, lemon and a pinch of salt.

Spinach, apple and walnut salad

⦿ Why it works: He added, “Spinach gives iron, apples give fibre and walnuts give omega-3 for skin repair.”

⦿ Recipe: Blanch 1 cup of fresh spinach and add thinly sliced 1/2 apple and 5-6 crushed walnuts to it. Make a dressing of 1sp olive oil, 1/2 tsp honey and lemon juice. Toss gently and serve fresh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.