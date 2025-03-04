Think beets are just for salads? This beetroot jam will make you rethink everything you know about the root veggie

Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica — three things that Dwight from the Office holds close to his heart, and after you try this beetroot jam recipe, you'll understand why the underdog of root vegetables deserves a space on that list. Sweet, tangy, and downright addictive, this bold, earthy little root vegetable is the most divisive veggie that's as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. If you’re someone who has had trouble embracing the earthy flavor of beets, don’t give up just yet and try out this recipe. In fact, it might just become your new favorite thing to spread on toast, pair with cheese, or spoon straight out of the jar when no one’s looking. Beetroot jam

Beetroots

Ingredients: Small (350 to 400 grams) beets, preferably organic, 1 cup (198 grams) granulated sugar, 2 tbsp finely grated orange zest (from 1 to 2 oranges), 1/2 tsp kosher salt, 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more as needed

Recipe: Begin by peeling your beets. Yes, it’s a little messy, but think of it as a fun kitchen workout. Then finely chop or grate them, depending on how smooth or chunky you want your jam. Next, toss those grated beets into a pot with the sugar, orange zest and salt. Over medium heat, stir occasionally for about 4 to 5 minutes until the beets start releasing their lovely juices. You’ll already start to smell that earthy sweetness—your kitchen’s about to become a cozy haven.

Now pour in the freshly squeezed orange juice and water. Bring everything to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Let it cook for about 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beets are soft and fork-tender. You’ll be tempted to taste it already, but wait—there’s more magic to come! Stir in the lemon juice and let the jam simmer for another 8 to 10 minutes. The liquid should start to thicken up, leaving you with a beautiful, smoothie-like consistency. For the next step, use a countertop blender, immersion blender, or food processor to blend the mixture until it’s silky smooth. If you’re using a countertop blender, make sure to remove the plug from the lid to let the steam escape, and cover it with a towel for safety. Blend away until you have a velvety beetroot goodness.

Return the smooth mixture to the pot and let it cook for another 5 to 10 minutes until it reaches the consistency you like. Taste it—does it need more lemon? Add a squeeze more if you like a tangier kick. Once it's just right, let it cool down a bit. Pop the jam into an airtight container and store it in the fridge.

This jam is a flavor explosion that hits all the right notes. The sweetness of the sugar, the tang of orange and lemon, and that earthy beet flavor are all harmonised in the most unexpected way. So, the next time you’re faced with a beetroot and a pile of skepticism, just remember: you’ve got a jam recipe that’s guaranteed to turn even the most hesitant beet-lover into a believer!