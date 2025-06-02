Sarfaraz Khan's 10 kg weight loss in less than 2 months: What cricketer ate after giving up his favourite biryani

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's fitness has been the talk of the town during the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury. Often criticised for his weight, the 27-year-old batter shut the trolls in style. But did you know, ahead of the test match, the cricketer shed 10 kgs in less than two months. Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan lost 10 kgs in under 2 months.

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 4 habits she picked to lose 25 kg in 4 months: Intermittent fasting with detoxing to 10K steps

What did Sarfaraz Khan eat to lose weight?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, opened up on his son's weight loss journey. He revealed that the cricketer, along with his family, controlled his diet a lot apart from working out and preparing for the test match. He also gave up on his favourite, chicken and mutton biryani, to get in proper shape.

Naushad Khan told Hindustan Times, "We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrots, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee," Naushad said.

"We also eat avocados. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items. He has almost lost 10 kgs within 1.5 months. He is working on reducing his weight even further," Sarfaraz's father added.

What happens when you quit sugar, roti and rice

One key step Sarafaz took during his weight loss journey was quitting sugar, roti and rice. So, what actually happens when you remove these three things from your diet, and what are its benefits?

According to Bhavika Patel, certified nutritionist, quitting sugar improves your energy, focus and digestion, reduces cravings, promotes better sleep, reduces the risk of heart diseases, stabilises blood sugar levels, and enhances mood and cognitive function.

Cutting roti and rice from your diet promotes weight loss, may reduce inflammation, and lower blood sugar levels, according to a report by Healthline.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz also included whole foods and grilled or boiled meat in his diet during weight loss. While the benefits of eating whole foods include having nutrient-dense meals, reduced risk of heart disease, improved gut health, and increased fibre intake, eating grilled or boiled chicken or fish aids in weight loss, is rich in vitamins and minerals, provides protein, and is easy to digest.

Sarfaraz Khan shuts trolls who targeted him for being overweight

Meanwhile, during a match between India A and England Lions, Sarfaraz's stunning catch to dismiss Tom Haines garnered him praise on social media. On Day 3, Sarafaraz made a sensational dive and grabbed a memorable catch, showing off his fitness levels. One X user wrote, “What a catch by Sarfaraz Khan.” Another posted, “Sarfaraz Khan Pulls Off a Stunner in the Slips. Full Stretch to His Wrong Side.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.