World Liver Day 2024: Aloe vera juice to mint cucumber water; 10 homemade drinks to boost liver health

World Liver Day 2024: Liver disease can silently develop and become a serious health concern with time if left unchecked. Showing no apparent symptoms at times, the liver damage can eventually progress into liver cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure. Fat deposits in or around the liver can lead to swelling in the crucial organ and hardening of the cells. This can leave the tissues scarred and can lead to liver dysfunction. Drinking too much alcohol, virus, poor diet, obesity, autoimmune disease or genetics can be some of the factors leading to the fatty liver disease. Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice shouldn't be ignored as they may signal problems with your liver. (Also read | Dangers of fatty liver: 5 reasons it's rising in young, lifestyle tweaks to reverse it) On the occasion of World Liver Day (Friday, April 19, 2024), here are some homemade drinks that can work wonders for your liver(Freepik)

Caring for your liver and taking corrective lifestyle measures can boost its function and slow down fatty liver disease. There are certain foods and drinks with specific compounds or antioxidants that can support optimum liver function.

TOP HOMEMADE DRINKS FOR LIVER HEALTH

On the occasion of World Liver Day (Friday, April 19, 2024), here are some homemade drinks that can work wonders for your liver as suggested by Dietitian Rashi Tantia, HOD, Dietician, Metro Hospital Faridabad.

1. Aloe vera juice

Aloin and saponins, two substances found in aloe vera juice, can help with detoxification by encouraging bowel movements and removing toxins from the liver. Aloe vera also contains a lot of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, which help shield the liver from harm by free radicals. When taken on a regular basis, its calming qualities can also help with digestive problems like bloating and constipation, further promoting liver health and digestion.

2. Carrot juice

Beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that helps lessen oxidative stress and inflammation in the liver, is abundant in carrot juice. Additionally, by encouraging detoxification and boosting bile synthesis, the vitamins A, C, and K included in carrot juice enhance liver function. Carrot juice is a great addition to your summer drink repertoire because it can help prevent against numerous liver illnesses and maintain liver function when consumed regularly.

3. Lemonade with ginger

Lemon adds vitamin C and facilitates digestion, while ginger's anti-inflammatory qualities may help lessen liver damage.

4. Mint & cucumber drink

In addition to being cooling and hydrating, cucumber mint water has cleansing qualities. Cucumber and mint work together to support the liver's natural detoxification activities by removing toxins from the body. Furthermore, the antioxidants in mint can help improve liver function, which makes this DIY beverage a refreshing and healthy option for general health, particularly in the summer.

5. Apple cider vinegar tonic

A diluted version of the vinegar can assist the liver and help the body become more alkaline.

6. Lemon juice

Squeezing fresh lemon juice into results in a delicious beverage known as lemon water. Lemons' citric acid encourages the creation of bile, which aids the liver's more effective breakdown of lipids. Furthermore, the high vitamin C concentration of lemon water functions as an antioxidant, shielding liver cells from harm brought on by free radicals.

7. Turmeric tea

One of the greatest beverages for liver detoxification is thought to be turmeric tea. According to studies, turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that can reduce the major pro-inflammatory chemicals that cause, progress, or exacerbate conditions like liver disease.

8. Oats tea

Oats, being rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, aid in digestion and have a cleansing effect on the intestines and liver. For this reason, oat tea is regarded by many as the ideal detox beverage. It facilitates your body's removal of pollutants.

9. Coffee

Coffee is supposed to guard against conditions like fatty liver disease, therefore it might be beneficial for the liver.

10. Beetroot juice

In addition to being high in betalains, an antioxidant, beetroot juice also has important nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and folate. These substances aid in the liver's detoxification activities and serve to counteract toxic substances. By encouraging bile production and enhancing general liver health, regular beetroot juice consumption may improve liver function. Its vivid colour serves as a visual cue of its strong cleansing qualities, which makes it a healthy and reviving complement to your summer beverage selection.