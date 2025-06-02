Fitness coach shares 4 habits she picked to lose 25 kg in 4 months: Intermittent fasting with detoxing to 10K steps

Exercise and a caloric-deficient diet are two of the most popular ways to lose weight. However, when it comes to shedding kilos, it just doesn't depend on these two factors. Sometimes, you have to add lifestyle changes, different exercise forms, and more to the mix. According to fitness coach Neha, when she tried to lose 25 kg in 4 months, she picked 4 habits. For one of the steps, the fitness coach practised intermittent fasting and detoxified her body during this phase.(Shutterstock)

On May 7, Neha shared a post on Instagram where she listed the 4 things she ‘started doing immediately’ which helped her lose ‘25 kg in 4 months’. Here's everything she listed in the post:

1. Intermittent fasting with detoxing

The fitness influencer practised intermittent fasting and detoxified her body during this phase. This meant she didn't eat all day; instead, she followed a time-restricted eating pattern. For example:

• She only ate during an 8-hour window (example: 12 PM to 8 PM and fasted for 16 hours).

• During fasting, her body burned stored fat for energy instead of using food calories.

As for detoxifying her body, she drank:

• Warm lemon water in the morning to cleanse her system.

• Green tea and detox smoothies to reduce bloating.

• Plenty of water to flush out toxins and speed up fat loss.

Why did this work?

Per the fitness coach, fasting forces your body to use stored fat for energy. Detoxing helps reduce bloating, improve digestion, and speed up weight loss.

2. Weekly challenges

To make the weight loss journey sustainable, instead of just saying “I want to lose weight,” she made small, weekly goals:

Drink 3 litres of water daily.

Eat zero processed sugar for a week.

Do 30 minutes of exercise daily.

Walk at least 10,000 steps every day.

Why did this work?

Neha revealed that setting small, clear goals kept her focused and motivated, and achieving them boosted her confidence to keep going.

3. Strength training + 10k steps daily

Instead of just relying on cardio, the fitness coach also did strength training (lifting weights, bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, and resistance band workouts).

Why did this work?

Lifting weights burns fat faster and tones the body.

More muscles = higher metabolism, meaning you burn calories even at rest.

Alongside this, she also walked at least 10,000 steps daily, which burned extra calories without feeling like an intense workout.

4. Higher protein meals - the ultimate fat burner

Instead of eating high-carb meals, the fitness coach switched to high-protein meals like:

Eggs, chicken, fish, and beans.

Greek yoghurt, tofu, and protein shakes.

Healthy fats like avocados and nuts.

Why protein helps:

It keeps you full for longer, so you don’t overeat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.