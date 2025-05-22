Fitness coach shares 5 major side effects of intermittent fasting: Digestive discomfort to slow metabolism and more

Intermittent fasting is a dietary approach that emphasiases when you eat rather than what you eat. Known as one of the more effective strategies for accelerated weight loss, it involves alternating periods of eating and fasting, allowing the body to tap into fat stores for energy. But while its popularity continues to rise, an important question remains: Is intermittent fasting truly healthy in the long run? Also read | Following calorie deficit? Study reveals this intermittent fasting type that's more practical and efficient Is intermittent fasting truly healthy in the long run? (istockphoto)

Fitness coach Bhavika Patel, in a post on May 10, shared, “Intermittent fasting helps regulate insulin levels, supports digestion, and boosts fat-burning by giving your body a break from constant eating. But here’s the truth. Intermittent fasting isn’t for everyone.”

Bhavika further added, “Especially for women dealing with PCOS, thyroid issues, or hormonal imbalances, intermittent fasting can sometimes backfire and do more harm than good.” The fitness coach shared five side effects of intermittent fasting:

1. Elevated cortisol (the stress hormone):

Long fasting periods can signal your body that it’s under stress, increasing cortisol levels. This may lead to anxiety, fatigue, and even belly fat gain.

2. Hormonal imbalances:

For women, fasting can disrupt estrogen and progesterone levels, affecting menstrual cycles, mood, and even fertility.

3. Slowed metabolism:

Excessive fasting can trigger survival mode, slowing down your metabolism and causing weight loss plateaus or even weight gain over time.

4. Digestive discomfort:

Irregular eating patterns can lead to bloating, acidity, and constipation — all signs your gut isn’t happy.

5. Disordered eating patterns:

Some may develop an unhealthy obsession with food, leading to binge eating, guilt, and an unsustainable cycle that harms your relationship with eating. Also read | Want to burn weight fast with intermittent fasting? Nutritionist shares anti-inflammatory diet: 'I lost 7 kg in 21 days'

Why intermittent fasting works?

In a March 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavna Garg, Senior Consultant Dietitian and Nutritionist at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi said, “Intermittent fasting naturally reduces calorie intake and improves insulin sensitivity, promoting fat burning. It also supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and may enhance brain health.” It is best for people who prefer a flexible diet without eliminating food groups, the nutritionist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.