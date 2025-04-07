Following calorie deficit? Study reveals this intermittent fasting type that's more practical and efficient

When it comes to losing weight, keeping an eye on what you eat goes without saying. Being in a calorie deficit is essential, especially if your goal is to shed extra kilos. However, a new study published in April 2025 in the Annals of Internal Medicine has found that a specific form of intermittent fasting may be more effective than the traditional method of daily calorie restriction. 4:3 intermittent fasting is better than traditional dieting.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Calorie deficit for weight loss: Does it work? Know effective ways to practice it, dos and don'ts to follow

4:3 intermittent fasting method

As per the study, the 4:3 intermittent fasting plan works better than regular dieting. So, what exactly is this form of intermittent fasting? This is essentially a weekly routine, in contrast to the calorie tracking that's daily. It involves eating very little on 3 days of the week and eating normally on the other 4 days. On the fasting days, people consume only 20% of their regular calorie needs, while on the non-fasting days, they eat regular meals.

The researchers examined 165 adults who were overweight or obese. They were divided into two groups-one followed the 4:3 intermittent fasting plan, and the other stuck to the traditional daily calorie restriction diet, where calories were reduced by 34% daily.

The findings showed that after one year, participants who followed the 4:3 intermittent fasting method lost an average of 7.7 kg (17 pounds), while the daily calorie restriction group lost about 4.8 kg (11 pounds). These are substantial findings, as they show intermittent fasting helped participants lose around 7.6% of their body weight, compared to 5% in the group that followed a regular daily diet- making intermittent fasting more efficient.

Why this may work better for some people

4:3 intermittent fasting reduces the mental toll of counting calories every day.(Shutterstock)

Furthermore, the 4:3 intermittent fasting plan goes beyond just weight loss benefits and is actually much more manageable and practical. As per the researchers, people who followed this plan were much more likely to stick to it. This shows how, in the long run, it may be more beneficial. Even though both groups in the study lost weight and improved their health profiles, such as blood pressure, the intermittent fasting group was more consistent.

This intermittent fasting is more viable, relaxed and doesn't put the people under pressure of eating less as they can eat regularly on non-fasting days, making this more acceptable for the long term.

ALSO READ: Intermittent fasting vs keto: Which diet helps you lose weight faster? Nutritionist weighs in

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.