Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
Intermittent fasting vs keto: Which diet helps you lose weight faster? Nutritionist weighs in

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 20, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Confused between intermittent fasting and the keto diet for weight loss? Nutritionist breaks down the benefits, differences, and which one could suit you best.

When it comes to weight loss, many diet trends are gaining popularity, with Intermittent Fasting (IF) and the Keto diet being two of the most widely followed strategies. Both have their own set of benefits, but the best choice depends on your personal lifestyle, health goals, and how well you can sustain the approach.

Discover the benefits of keto and intermittent fasting for weight loss success. (AI generated image)
Discover the benefits of keto and intermittent fasting for weight loss success. (AI generated image)

However, blindly following a diet without proper knowledge or understanding can do more harm than good, potentially leading to negative health effects instead of positive results. (Also read: Lose 5 kg in 21 days with this nutritionist-approved ‘extreme fat loss diet’; check out full meal plan )

Dr Bhavna Garg, Senior Consultant Dietitian and Nutritionist at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, shared valuable insights with HT Lifestyle on both Intermittent Fasting (IF) and the Keto diet, helping you decide which one aligns best with your weight loss goals.

What is intermittent fasting: Time-restricted eating

Intermittent fasting focuses on when you eat rather than what you eat. The most common method is 16:8, which is fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window.

Intermittent Fasting (IF) alternates between eating and fasting periods for weight loss. (istockphoto)
Intermittent Fasting (IF) alternates between eating and fasting periods for weight loss. (istockphoto)

• Why it works: It naturally reduces calorie intake and improves insulin sensitivity, promoting fat burning.

• Other benefits: Supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and may enhance brain health.

• Best for: Those who prefer a flexible diet without eliminating food groups.

What is keto diet: Low-carb, high-fat approach

The Keto diet involves drastically cutting carbs and increasing fat intake to push the body into ketosis, where fat is burned for energy instead of glucose.

The Keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that shifts the body into ketosis for fat-burning.(Pexels)
The Keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that shifts the body into ketosis for fat-burning.(Pexels)

• Why it works: By eliminating carbs, the body switches to burning fat more efficiently.

• Other benefits: Helps control cravings, balances blood sugar, and may aid in managing certain health conditions.

• Best for: Those comfortable with a structured, low-carb lifestyle and high-fat meals.

Which diet is better?

• For faster weight loss: Keto may deliver quicker results due to rapid fat-burning.

• For long-term sustainability: IF is easier to maintain since it doesn’t restrict food choices.

• For overall health: Both have benefits, but IF offers more flexibility.

The best diet is the one you can stick to. If skipping meals is easy, try IF. If you love healthy fats and can avoid carbs, go for Keto. Always consult a health expert before making dietary changes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

