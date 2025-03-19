Lose 5 kg in 21 days with this nutritionist-approved ‘extreme fat loss diet’; check out full meal plan

Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially if you’re unsure about what to eat or how to maintain the perfect balance of nutrition and exercise. Amaka, who calls herself a ‘certified nutritionist’ on Instagram, often shares valuable insights on weight loss and health with her 100K- strong Insta family. In her recent post, she revealed an extreme fat-loss diet that can help you shed five kgs in just 21 days. Let’s take a closer look. (Also read: Nutritionist who lost 86 kg shares high-protein vegetarian meal plan to speed up weight loss ) Nutritionist Amaka shares a 21-day meal plan aimed at losing 5 kg,(Shutterstock)

Day 1, 2 and 10

Main meal: Egg salad made with 3 boiled eggs and 6 cups of chopped salad (cucumber, lettuce, carrot, and cabbage), dressed with 1 tablespoon of salad dressing.

Drink: 750ml cucumber smoothie (blended with 1 large cucumber, 1 apple, and a thumb-sized piece of ginger with 1 cup of water).

Snack/dinner: 3-4 cups of chopped watermelon.

Day 3 and 9

Main meal: 2 large sweet potatoes (250g) served with tomato and egg sauce (3 eggs, prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil).

Snack/dinner: 3 large apples with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

Day 4 and 5

Main meal: 1 cup of cooked rice and beans paired with 3 cups of vegetable sauce (prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil), served with 1 boiled beef piece and 1 boiled egg.

Snack/dinner: 2 large cucumbers with 20 baby carrots.

Day 6 and 7

Main meal: ½ cup of raw oats, garri, or plantain flour, blended and prepared as swallow, paired with a medium-sized bowl (3-4 cups) of vegetable/okra soup (prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil) and 2 boiled pieces of protein of choice.

Snack/dinner: 750ml cucumber smoothie and 2 boiled eggs.

Day 8

Main meal: Oat porridge prepared with 1 cup of raw oats cooked with 1 tablespoon of milk, topped with 1 banana, 1 chopped apple, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, and 30 pieces of groundnuts.

Snack/dinner: 2 boiled eggs with 1 litre of detox water (infused with cucumber slices, mint leaves, lemon, and ginger).

Simply repeat the meal plan for the remaining days. Swap meals within the same category, like quinoa for sweet potatoes or paneer for eggs, while keeping portions and healthy cooking methods. Stay hydrated with 2-3 litres of water daily, including detox water.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.