Woman who dropped 9 kg in 3 months, shares 7 calorie deficit tips to lose your next 9 kilos faster

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months. Snippets of her impressive weight transformation often make their way on her social media profile. Mahtab Ekay also keeps sharing hacks and tips related to faster weight loss, calorie deficit and weight loss workout routine. Also read | Want to be on calorie deficit? Expert breaks down 2 meals a day plan with protein shake to burn calories Being consistent with calorie deficit can help in faster and sustained weight loss.(Shutterstock)

Mahtab, on March 21, wrote that being consistent with calorie deficit ensures in faster and sustained weight loss. The fat loss coach further shared calorie deficit tips to follow.

Boost your fiber intake to 25g/day:

Fiber helps you stay satisfied longer and supports healthy digestion. Good sources are avocado, raspberries, pears, chia seeds, potatoes, high-fiber bread, lentils and beans.

Don’t solely focus on the scale:

When lifting weights, you might gain muscle while losing fat, so the scale might not show a big difference. That's why a combination of scale, regular progress pictures and progress in the gym will be a better metric of your overall progress.

Prioritise quality sleep:

Lack of sleep can increase hunger and cravings, making it tougher to stick to your calorie goals. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night. Incorporate short power naps during the day to recharge if you can't get a full night's sleep.

Choose low-calorie fruits for snacks:

When dieting, you will sometimes feel hungry and inevitably want to snack between your main meals. Having low-calorie fruit will help you stay on track while fueling your body with great nutrients:

Increase your daily steps:

The most underrated way to burn more calories and create a bigger deficit is walking. Start by adding 1-2k steps each week until you reach a consistent 8-12k steps per day.

Do not cut out your favorite foods:

Restriction always backfires. Why cut your favorite foods completely if you can enjoy them while getting results? Plan your meals the day before. First, add all your protein sources to ensure you hit your target. Then, add a balanced amount of your favorite food.

Avoid drastically low-calorie diets:

Eating as little as 1200 calories a day is not sustainable for long-term health. Quick results with a big deficit might seem appealing, but they often lead to burnout and weight regain. 0.5-2 pounds of weight loss per week is great. If you are losing weight faster than that, slow down by increasing your daily calories.

