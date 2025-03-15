Fitness coach says ‘stop sleeping on 10,000 steps’ as she loses 9 kg in 3 months: ‘Feel confident, clothes fit better’

Several studies have found that walking 10k steps daily benefits our overall health. Research conducted by the American Heart Association found that walking at least 10,000 steps a day can lower the risk of heart disease by up to 50 percent. Additionally, it aids your weight loss journey, boosting fitness levels and life expectancy. Walking 10k steps daily has several health benefits. (Shutterstock)

10k steps to lose 9 kg

In a video shared by Vimal Rajput, a nutritionist and fitness coach, she revealed how walking 10,000 steps helped her lose almost 20 lb, approximately 9 kg, in 3 months. She titled the clip, “Stop sleeping on 10,000 steps…I am down 20 pounds in 3 months.”

Per Rajput's post, after a year of trial and error - where she tried HIIT cardio workouts and Yoyo dieting (also known as weight cycling, it is a pattern of losing weight, regaining it and then dieting again) - she found that walking was a sustainable approach to weight loss. “[It] can help you lose 10 -20 pounds in 9-12 weeks and achieve that toned look where you feel confident, your clothes fit better, and you feel comfortable in your body more than ever,” she wrote.

A step-by-step plan

While walking will aid your transformation journey, it won't solely fix all your health problems. You have to combine 10k steps with a constructive plan that helps you shed the kilos. Here's what the nutritionist suggested:

Flexible diet plan

1. A slight calorie deficit to lose fat without feeling deprived.

2. A protein-high diet, enough to preserve and build muscle.

3. Enough fats to maintain hormone health.

4. Carbs to enjoy the food you love.

Structured workout plan customised to your realistic schedule

1. Per Rajput, this depends on what equipment is available, including dumbbells, resistance bands, barbells, and other gym equipment. If you don't have the equipment available, you can start with your body weight.

2. Your schedule and how much time you realistically have for workouts.

3. Progressive overload to build strength and muscle, even in a calorie deficit.

The nutritionist claimed that you don’t need calories to lose your first 10-20 pounds. All you need to do is consistently walk 8-12k steps/day. “If your job requires sitting most of the day, I highly recommend investing in a walking pad. It’s been one of my best investments ever,” she added.

Bulletproof accountability

“Life happens, works get busy, kids need you, and social events pop up. Accountability ensures you know what to do, how to stay consistent and how to get unstuck when you hit a plateau,” she explained.

“Truth is, I couldn’t lose weight and sustain it until I mastered these 3 steps. I used to feel stuck - cutting sugar, bread, rice, and carbs while doing endless cardio and random workouts and yet I still couldn’t achieve the toned look I wanted. But when I went all in with the right plan and execution, I unlocked a lifestyle that allowed me to get my dream body while actually enjoying my life,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.