Nutritionist reveals how never drinking alcohol has helped her skin and health, how it affects your body

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 15, 2025 12:12 PM IST

A nutritionist explained that alcohol is absorbed directly into the body and can harm your health for up to a week. She suggests a hack to avoid drinking it.

Alcohol is toxic and deteriorates your health. We all know this, yet in social situations, it often becomes unavoidable for people not to consume it. In a video shared by Shilpa Arora, registered nutritionist and MSc (Nutrition and Dietetics) PhD, on March 14, she talked about how never drinking a sip of alcohol in her life helped her, including her skin never deteriorated and her belly never grew.

Nutritionist Shilpa Arora revealed an easy hack to avoid drinking alcohol. (Instagram, shutterstock)
Nutritionist Shilpa Arora revealed an easy hack to avoid drinking alcohol. (Instagram, shutterstock)

Also Read | Nutritionist says if your goal is weight loss, eating nuts and seeds ‘may not be great’: Find benefits and when to avoid

What happens when you drink alcohol?

Shilpa posted the video with the caption, “Alcohol is toxic and can stay in your body for up to a WEEK! It slows down metabolism, disrupts gut health, and affects your energy levels.”

The video begins with the nutritionist highlighting how alcohol doesn't get digested in our bodies. Instead, it gets directly absorbed. “Now, the liver is a filtering factory. So, when alcohol enters the liver, it stops all its other functions and starts metabolising alcohol. This toxic alcohol harms your body for a week,” she explained.

Shilpa added that often, 'almost 90 percent of people drink alcohol under peer pressure to look cool. “But whether you are 20 years old or 80, after drinking alcohol you behave stupidly,”

Hack to avoid drinking alcohol

Often, to avoid drinking alcohol at social gatherings, we end up opting for sugary mocktails that do more harm than good. The nutritionist offered an easy hack that will not only help you avoid drinking alcohol but will also help you not gain any weight.

She suggested taking a glass of water and adding a few bitters and a slice of orange to it. “If you are holding this at a party, no one will trouble you. This is my hack. It looks like a drink, keeps your gut happy, and helps you stay in control without awkward explanations. Try it out and prioritise your health,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

