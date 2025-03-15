Nutritionist says if your goal is weight loss, eating nuts and seeds ‘may not be great’: Find benefits and when to avoid

Nuts and seeds - like almonds, cashews, chia seeds and more - are a great source of nutrients and often become a part of our daily diet when we are on a transformation journey that includes weight loss or weight maintenance. But, are nuts and seeds good for your weight loss and health? Find out whether consuming nuts and seeds is great for your overall health and weight loss goals. (Instagram, shutterstock)

Also Read | Want to lose belly fat and overall weight in 3 months? Weight loss coach shares 10 steps you need to follow immediately

In a video posted on Instagram on March 14, a certified fitness and nutrition coach, Raj Ganpath, talked about the 4 things to keep in mind if you consume nuts and seeds in your daily diet, including if your aim is to lose weight. His answers may surprise you.

Are nuts and seeds good for weight loss and health?

The nutritionist shared a video titled ‘Are nuts and seeds good for weight loss and health?’ with the caption, “If you're having chia or flax seeds mainly for fibre, psyllium husk is a better option. If you're having nuts and seeds mainly for protein, they are not efficient sources because, for each calorie of protein, you also consume 4x calories from fat.”

In the clip, Raj talked about the nutritional value of nuts and seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds, almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and more. He also revealed how much you should consume if your goal is weight loss, weight gain, and weight maintenance. Here are 5 things to keep in mind, per the nutritionist:

1. ‘Nuts and seeds are actually quite nutritious’

Per Raj Ganpath, nuts and seeds are quite nutritious. They contain quite a bit of micronutrients and macronutrients, and so they are healthful (beneficial to the health of the body or mind).

2. Macronutrients

“When I say macronutrients, they contain fats, proteins, and carbs. But, they contain a lot more fat than protein and carbs as a result of which they are mostly a source of fat,” he explained.

3. Dense in calories

Because nuts and seeds have a lot of fat, they are dense in calories. That means even a small amount of nuts can add significant calories to your body.

4. Do nuts fit in your diet?

“A lot of foods are healthful, but it's important for us to understand the balance between energy and nutrients to see how they fit,” the nutritionist explained.

So, if your goal is weight gain, then nuts and seeds are a great addition to your diet as they are high in calories and nutrients – a double win. “If your goal is weight maintenance - you can certainly include nuts and seeds in your diet, but you need to practise portion control. You want the nutrients, but you don't want too many calories,” the nutritionist suggested.

However, if your goal is weight loss, then nuts and seeds may not be a great addition because even though they contain some nutrients, ‘they contain too many calories’. Consuming them can make it hard for you to create that calorie deficit which is necessary for weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.