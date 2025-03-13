Want to lose belly fat and overall weight in 3 months? Weight loss coach shares 10 steps you need to follow immediately

During your weight loss journey, have you ever wondered what are the key things that you should be focusing on? In a post shared on Instagram on January 8, Kirti Thakur, a weight loss coach who helps women reach their desired goals sustainably, shared the 10 steps you should follow immediately if you want to lose weight. Here are 10 steps you need to follow to achieve overall weight loss. (Shutterstock)

In the video titled, 'If I had 3 months and wanted to drop body fat fast, this is what I'd start doing immediately', Kirti stressed the 10 things anyone on a weight loss journey must do. “Struggling to reduce belly fat? Here’s the truth: you can’t spot-reduce fat, but you *can* lose it overall by building healthy, sustainable habits. Start with these 10 steps,” she captioned the post.

10 things to do to lose weight in 3 months

1. Caloric deficit: Burn more calories than you consume daily. This can be done by going on a calorie deficit diet. Here are some suggestions for you to try.

2. Whole foods first: Focus on lean proteins, veggies, and healthy fats. While losing weight, one should avoid processed and ultra-processed foods.

3. Protein boost: Keeps hunger in check and supports muscle growth. Here's a protein-rich meal plan that you can try.

4. Cardio routine: Do 30-60 minutes of cardio, 1-2 times weekly.

5. Strength train: Build muscle 2-3 times a week for better fat burning.

6. Prioritize sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep every day to recover and reset.

7. Less stress: Reduce cortisol with stress-management techniques, including meditation.

8. Hydrate: Water is your metabolism’s best friend.

9. Alcohol awareness: Cut back on empty calories.

10. Track progress: Stay accountable with food, exercise, and body measurements.

In the end, she added that during weight loss, one should remember that consistency beats quick fixes every time. So, showing up for yourself is the best hack.

What diet plan should you follow?

While exercising plays a major role in weight loss, diet and nutrition are essential, too. There are many diet plans out there, but a protein-rich diet with a caloric deficit will aid your fitness journey the most. You need to make sure that you don't skimp on muscle-building protein when you cut calories; instead, reduce the calories you get from carbs and fats. Check out this diet plan shared by a woman who lost 89 kg during her transformation journey here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.