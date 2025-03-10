Want to lose weight? Woman shares fat loss diet plan that helped her drastic transformation from 154 kg to 65 kg

Several factors and lifestyle changes contribute to weight loss. While working out to sweat those extra calories off is necessary, nutrition and calorie deficit are also essential. In a recent video, Pranjal Pandey, a nutrition and fitness coach, who lost 89 kg during her fat loss journey, stressed the same, sharing a diet plan that helped her go from 154 kg to 65 kg. Pranjal lost 89 kg during her fat loss journey.

Also Read | Nutritionist who had irregular periods for 11 years says these 5 foods fixed the problem

Weight loss diet plan that helped her shed 89 kg

In a video titled, ‘What did you eat to go from this (156 kg) to this (63 kg)?’, Pranjal revealed what she had right after waking up, followed by breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, and post-dinner. She also shared the calorie information for every meal she suggested and how much protein, carbs, and fats she consumed. Per her caption, the meal has 1,500 calories, 120-130 gm protein, 120-140 gm carbs, and 40-50 gm fat. Additionally, she provided some diet options and the time at which she consumed each meal.

1. Early Morning (6:30–7:00 AM)

• 1 glass of warm water with lemon.

• Black coffee or green tea.

• 5 almonds and 5 walnuts.

2. Breakfast (8:00–8:30 AM) – 350 kcal

• 1 besan chilla (or chickpea flour pancake) with paneer stuffing (1/2 cup besan, 50 gm paneer and veggies)

• 1 tsp ghee for cooking.

• Mint-coriander chutney.

• 1 boiled egg on the side (optional for extra protein).

OR

• 3 egg whites and 1 whole egg omelette with veggies.

• 1 multigrain roti (30 gm flour).

3. Mid-Morning Snack (11:00 AM) – 150 kcal

• 100 gm Greek yoghurt (or homemade hung curd) with chia seeds.

• 1/2 scoop whey protein (if needed for more protein boost).

4. Lunch (1:30–2:00 PM) – 400 kcal

• 100 gm grilled chicken or 80 gm paneer/tofu (for vegetarians).

• 1 small bowl (50 gm cooked) of brown rice or quinoa.

• 1 bowl mixed veg sabzi (cooked in 1 tsp ghee).

• 1 small bowl of curd (50 gm) with roasted cumin.

5. Evening Snack (4:30–5:00 PM) – 150 kcal

• Protein smoothie made with 1/2 scoop whey, 100ml almond milk, 1/2 banana and chia/flax seeds.

OR

• 1 boiled egg and 1 fruit (apple/guava/berries).

6. Dinner (7:30–8:00 PM) – 350 kcal

• 150 gm grilled fish (or 80 gm paneer/tofu for vegetarians).

• 1 small multigrain roti or 50 gm cooked dal (dal soup style).

• 1 bowl sautéed veggies with garlic and olive oil.

7. Post-Dinner (optional, if needed) – 100 kcal

• 1 glass of turmeric milk (low-fat milk) with cinnamon.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.