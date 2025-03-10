Nutritionist who had irregular periods for 11 years says these 5 foods fixed the problem

Most women have menstrual periods that last for four to seven days. While your period usually occurs every 28 days, normal menstrual cycles can range from 21 days to 35 days. However, sometimes, lifestyle changes, stress, health issues or hormonal imbalances can cause irregular or delayed periods. Get back your delayed periods by eating these 5 items suggested by a nutritionist. (Shutterstock)

Menstrual irregularities are fairly common, and one of the common reasons is PCOS. Per nutritionist Sarah Hart, however, one can induce irregular or delayed by consuming these five foods. She shared a video titled, ‘5 foods to induce a missing/delayed period’ where she talked about having irregular periods for 11 years and then shared the food items that helped her.

5 foods you should eat to induce delayed periods

Sarah, who often shared diet and tips to manage PCOS, posted the clip with the caption, “5 foods that helped me get my period back #pcos #pcosawareness #pcosdiet.” The clip begins with the nutritionist saying, “Ladies, if you have PCOS and haven't had a period, this is for you…I'm a nutritionist who has had an irregular period for 11 years, and I'm going to share with you five foods to help get your period regular.”

Below are the five food items she suggested. The best part? They can easily be found in your kitchen.

1. Dates

Per the nutritionist, dates help increase your body temperature so that your uterus contracts, and this, in turn, helps your period come faster.

2. Papaya

Papaya has carotene and papain, which are enzymes, and these help with your period flow.

3. Ginger root

Next, Sarah suggested consuming ginger root. Per the nutritionist, ginger helps stimulate the uterus to contract, leading to shorter periods. It also reduces inflammation for less painful ones.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple also has an enzyme that helps you build your lining and increase blood flow during the periods.

5. Fenugreek

Lastly, Sara advised those who have delayed periods to consume fenugreek. She called it her ‘holy grail’. “Fenugreek will actually help regulate the length of your period and will stop period pain,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.