Ramadan fasting made easy: Are you eating the wrong foods for suhoor? 5 sehri meal ideas to keep you energised

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2025 07:46 PM IST

What to eat for suhoor to keep your energy up? Expert reveals 5 best foods for sehri before beginning Ramadan fasting.

The month of Ramadan is unfolding in full spring where fasting during this time is one of the five essential pillars of Islam and an integral part of the faith of the Muslim community. Globally, over one billion Muslims fast during the month of Ramadan and the total time of fasting ranges from less than 12 hours to as much as 19 hours each day depending on the region to region.

Ramadan 2025: Healthy sehri options for fasting this Ramzan.
Ramadan 2025: Healthy sehri options for fasting this Ramzan.(Photo by Sami Abdullah on Pexels)

Feel exhausted during Ramadan?

Suhoor (also spelled Suhur) is the pre-dawn meal and it should be a wholesome meal which gives enough energy to last until iftar. Few people eat snacks after iftar in order to suppress their appetite and then go to sleep, skipping suhoor and staying hungry until the next iftar.

Ramadan: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed sehri meal ideas.
Ramadan: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed sehri meal ideas.(Photo by Quaker )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, asserted, “Remember you should always eat during suhoor, preferably right before fasting starts. Eating before bedtime or avoiding eating during suhoor may cause serious low blood sugar problems, dizziness and dehydration the next day. Choose the right foods to sustain you through the fast.”

Best meal ideas for Suhoor

According to Prachi Chandra, some of the options that you can consider before planning your meals are given below:

1. A big bowl of millets porridge with milk/soymilk and a handful of unsalted nuts plus 1 seasonal fruit.

2. Wheat/oats based cereals with milk, a handful of unsalted seeds and 1 seasonal fruit.

3.Multigrain bread/brown bread slices with scrambled eggs/ cheese omelette/steamed chicken sausage and a bowl of mixed cut fruits.

4. regular tiffin items such as multigrain idli-dosa, seviyan etc. with sambhar- chutney/ cooked sprouts along with eggs/unsalted nuts.

5. Stuffed paratha (paneer/soy) with curd / yoghurt and a bowl of cut fruits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

