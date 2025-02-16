Is the paneer in your bread pakora real? Doctor reveals truth about viral 'quality check' video of street food worth 25

Earlier in February, Nikhil Saini performed a 'quality check' on the paneer piece stuffed inside a bread pakora he bought from a street food vendor for ₹25. An Instagram video of the content creator's experiment went viral, garnering 20.7 million views, so far. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kiran Soni, head of the Department of Nutrition and Health, Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida, reacted to the video and said that 'adulterated paneer is a very common finding'. Also read | Why adulteration is rampant in unorganised dairy sector Street food lovers beware! Here's what Nikhil Saini found as he 'tested' the paneer stuffed inside a bread pakora in a recent video. (Instagram/ Nikhil Saini)

Vlogger tests paneer in bread pakora

Nikhil's video has sparked curiosity and concern about the authenticity of paneer in bread pakoras sold by street food vendors. Using an iodine tincture test, he aimed to determine whether the paneer used was genuine or adulterated with starch-based substitutes.

Adulterated street food can pose serious health risks to consumers, especially innocent people who may not be aware of the potential dangers. Before we look at what Dr Kiran Soni has to say, let's find out what Nikhil actually showed in his recent video.

Here's what actually happened

In the clip titled ‘bread pakora quality check’, Nikhil rinses the paneer stuffed inside the bread pakora with lukewarm water before testing it with an iodine tincture. The moment he applies the solution, black patches appear on the paneer, raising questions about its authenticity. Nikhil repeats the test on another sample, which he says is 'real paneer' and unlike the first paneer piece taken from the pakora, this one shows no change in colour.

“Look at this, notice the difference. The real paneer hasn't changed colour at all, while the other one has turned completely black,” he said in the video. In his caption, Nikhil wrote in Hindi, “Those who eat bread pakora outside should be careful…”

Take a look:

Understanding the iodine test

Dr Kiran Soni tells HT Lifestyle about the test used by the content creator, “The iodine tincture test is a commonly used method to detect the presence of starch in food. When iodine comes into contact with starch, it turns dark blue or black. Since pure paneer is made from milk proteins and does not naturally contain starch, an iodine test that results in a colour change could indicate the presence of synthetic or adulterated paneer.”

Is the test reliable?

While the iodine test can reveal the presence of starch, it ‘does not necessarily confirm’ whether the paneer is fake, according to Dr Soni. She says, “Some commercial paneer manufacturers may add starch to improve texture or increase weight. Additionally, if the vendor coats the paneer in batter before frying, residual starch from the outer layer could influence the test results. Therefore, a dark colour reaction does not automatically mean the paneer is entirely artificial — it could simply be mixed with starch.”

Consumer awareness and food safety

Dr Soni says adulteration of food items is ‘very common and harmful’ in many ways, as it may cause cancer, allergic reactions, and damage to our healthy gut microbiota. In fact, adulterated paneer is a ‘very common finding’, Dr Soni adds. Street food lovers should remain vigilant about food quality, but it is essential to rely on multiple verification methods rather than a single test, she says.

“Authorities conduct more thorough laboratory tests to detect adulteration in dairy products. To ensure food safety, consumers should buy from trusted vendors and observe hygiene standards. While social media content helps spread awareness, it is crucial to interpret such tests cautiously before drawing conclusions. If there are concerns about food quality, reporting suspected adulteration to food safety authorities remains the best course of action,” Dr Soni says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.