Taste vs. health: 5 common street foods and their link to food poisoning

Sometimes the things we love can hurt us the most. We are talking of lip-smacking, delicious street foods here. And no matter how heartbreaking it sounds for street food lovers (which all of us are), it’s true. Sometimes the way they are made and distributed can be the cause of several diseases. Street foods can trigger several food-borne diseases.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Rekha Sharma, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall, Wanowrie, said, “Indian street food is a vibrant reflection of the country’s rich cultural diversity. Being an Indian, it's difficult to resist street food. However, with all indulgences, there’s a risk of health issues, if not prepared or handled properly.”

Dr Rekha Sharma further noted down the link of food poisoning to the most common street foods that we know:

Panipuri (golgappa):

Panipuri(Pexels)

The water used in panipuri is often sourced from local taps or questionable sources, which can carry bacteria, viruses or parasite. If the water is not filtered or treated, it can lead to waterborne diseases like E.coli, salmonella and hepatitis A.

Vada pav:

Vada pav.(Pexels)

Improper storage of the chutney or the fritters left at room temperature for too long can lead to bacteria growth and food poisoning from staphylococcus aureus or clostridium perfringens.

Samosa:

Samosa.(Pexels)

Samosas, if not cooked properly or stored at safe temperature can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, especially in the filling. Improper handling or use of expired ingredients like potatoes or oils can lead to contamination with bacteria like Salmonella or E.coli.

Kebabs:

Kebab.(Pexels)

Undercooked meat or meat stored at incorrect temperature can harbor bacteria like salmonella, campylobateria or listeria. Consumption of this can lead to food poisoning.

Chaats:

Chaats.(Pexels)

Chaat is usually served with ingredients that are left out at room temperature for long hours This can lead to contamination of ingredients like yogurt and chutneys with bacteria. Consuming this can increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Dr. Tamorish Kole, Director – Emergency Medicine, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune shared a few precautionary measures for consumers and vendors:

For Consumers:

Do not eat from any unknown street food stalls, especially when visiting a new city.

Inquire from the locals about the good, hygienic food stall vendors.

Hygiene hands (before consuming).

Observe the vendor's practices, hygiene and safe water.

For Vendors:

Maintain personal hygiene and sanitation standards.

The food must be prepared with clean water.

Do not sell fruits that are cut- there is a higher risk of contamination.

Meat must be well-cooked and proper safe food handling should be practiced.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.