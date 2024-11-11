Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Food poisoning to weight gain: Here’s why you need to ditch the mayonnaise

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 11, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Mayonnaise, when not preserved properly, can lead to food-borne diseases. Here are a few healthier alternatives to use instead.

Mayonnaise is a favourite condiment. From kebabs to French fries, mayonnaise is a favourite dip, and most of us cannot do without it. But, when not preserved properly, mayonnaise can lead to a number of food-borne diseases.

When consumed in excess, mayonnaise can have health drawbacks. (Getty Images)
When consumed in excess, mayonnaise can have health drawbacks. (Getty Images)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietician Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, said, “There are several varieties available in the market, including: Egg-Based Mayonnaise that is traditionally produced with egg yolks, oil, vinegar, or lemon juice to get a rich, creamy texture. Despite its delicious flavor, it needs to be preserved properly to prevent any foodborne infections.”

ALSO READ: Food poisoning: Telangana bans ‘raw-egg’ mayonnaise for one year

When consumed in excess, mayonnaise can have health drawbacks. Here are the long-term and short-term health effects of mayonnaise, dietician Vaishali Verma noted down.

Know the health effects of having excess mayonnaise.(Unsplash)
Know the health effects of having excess mayonnaise.(Unsplash)

Short-terms risks of having mayonnaise:

Food poisoning: Homemade mayo made from raw eggs carries a food poisoning risk especially from salmonella bacteria. Although commercial and readily available mayo is often made with pasteurised eggs, improper handling or storage also allows for bacterial growth.

Digestive disorders: Mayo has a high-content of fat which sometimes upsets the stomach, causing bloating, indigestion and even nausea at times.

Allergic reactions: Some people have egg allergy or sensitivities that may trigger allergic reactions whenever they eat mayonnaise.

ALSO READ: How mayonnaise became a household name

Long-terms risks of having mayonnaise:

Risk of heart disease: As mayo has more saturated and trans-fat constituents, it contributes to increased cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease

Weight gain: When taken in large quantities, the high calorie and fat content of mayo can lead to weight gain.

High blood pressure: High levels of omega -6 fatty acids within mayo can elevate blood pressure levels gradually.

ALSO READ: This secret ingredient can make your desserts healthier; nutritionist recommends

Healthy alternatives to consider:

Greek yogurt: A creamy Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in calories. It goes very well with salads, sandwiches as well as a great dip.

Hummus: Made from chickpeas, it is a high-protein, and high-fiber spread. It goes well in sandwiches and even wraps.

Avocado mayonnaise: Avocado has many healthy fats and can be mashed into making a creamy spread for sandwiches, wraps and other food items.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //