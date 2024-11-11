Food poisoning to weight gain: Here’s why you need to ditch the mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is a favourite condiment. From kebabs to French fries, mayonnaise is a favourite dip, and most of us cannot do without it. But, when not preserved properly, mayonnaise can lead to a number of food-borne diseases. When consumed in excess, mayonnaise can have health drawbacks. (Getty Images)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietician Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, said, “There are several varieties available in the market, including: Egg-Based Mayonnaise that is traditionally produced with egg yolks, oil, vinegar, or lemon juice to get a rich, creamy texture. Despite its delicious flavor, it needs to be preserved properly to prevent any foodborne infections.”

When consumed in excess, mayonnaise can have health drawbacks. Here are the long-term and short-term health effects of mayonnaise, dietician Vaishali Verma noted down.

Know the health effects of having excess mayonnaise.(Unsplash)

Short-terms risks of having mayonnaise:

Food poisoning: Homemade mayo made from raw eggs carries a food poisoning risk especially from salmonella bacteria. Although commercial and readily available mayo is often made with pasteurised eggs, improper handling or storage also allows for bacterial growth.

Digestive disorders: Mayo has a high-content of fat which sometimes upsets the stomach, causing bloating, indigestion and even nausea at times.

Allergic reactions: Some people have egg allergy or sensitivities that may trigger allergic reactions whenever they eat mayonnaise.

Long-terms risks of having mayonnaise:

Risk of heart disease: As mayo has more saturated and trans-fat constituents, it contributes to increased cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease

Weight gain: When taken in large quantities, the high calorie and fat content of mayo can lead to weight gain.

High blood pressure: High levels of omega -6 fatty acids within mayo can elevate blood pressure levels gradually.

Healthy alternatives to consider:

Greek yogurt: A creamy Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in calories. It goes very well with salads, sandwiches as well as a great dip.

Hummus: Made from chickpeas, it is a high-protein, and high-fiber spread. It goes well in sandwiches and even wraps.

Avocado mayonnaise: Avocado has many healthy fats and can be mashed into making a creamy spread for sandwiches, wraps and other food items.

